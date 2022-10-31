Dua Lipa wows in skintight animal print white dress

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous at the 2019 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theatre L.A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pop star Dua Lipa knows how to travel the world with style.

The British singer is one of the most famous names in the music industry these days. Not only did her last album Future Nostalgia arrive at every radio station in the world, but she also won a lot of Grammys for it.

Now, she is traveling the world looking phenomenal and giving her fans fashion inspiration.

Lipa shared a camera dump of her life recently on social media. In one of the pictures, she can be seen wearing a long white sheer dress with a flowy skirt. She layered this dress with a long oversized white coat and accessorized it with a pair of silver hoop earrings and orange sunglasses with black frames.

She added a little twist and fun to this look by wearing a pair of furry boots, which is something you don’t see that often.

In another photo, she went for a night out look. Lipa wore a plunging skintight silk white dress with black dots all over that looked like a cow print. The dress had long sleeves and puffy shoulders.

Dua Lipa stuns in grocery store aisle wearing a sheer white dress

The singer looked classy, posing for the camera with her long dark hair slightly waved. She accessorized with a gold watch and a couple of silver rings.

The Don’t Start Now singer captioned this Instagram post, “does this first picture count as a Halloween costume?”

Dua Lipa talks about tour with Jimmy Fallon in sparkly green outfit

The 27-year-old was among many guests on the famous show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She looked incredible, her hair up in a bun and her bangs falling flawlessly over her forehead. She wore a heart-shaped top with diamond straps and a matching skirt with green feathers on the sides.

Lipa is known for her iconic sparkly outfits, especially on the red carpet. After all, she is one of the Versace muses and has modeled for campaigns of the brand.

Jimmy asked Lipa about her most recent concert, which was held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. About this, she said, “It was surreal. It really exceeded all my expectations.[…] It was amazing. The floor was shaking. It was brilliant. Loved it.”

Watch the full interview of Dua Lipa with Jimmy Fallon on YouTube.