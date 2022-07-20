Dua Lipa wears sheer white dress at wedding, poses with bride

Dua Lipa wears sheer white lace to a wedding. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa attended the wedding of her “wife,” who is now the wife of another man, and rocked a white-sheer, lacy dress.

The New Rules singer shared photos with Olive Uniacke last month as the two frolicked in Portugal between Dua’s performance, with Dua calling the friend her “wife.”

Earlier this month, Dua shared photos from outside of the wedding in the white, sheer dress. Many were upset at Dua’s decision to wear white to a wedding, but it seemed like there was a good reason for her choice.

She took a while to post all of the wedding photos — likely because of her busy schedule — but the newest share revealed why Dua’s outfit was acceptable.

The latest post featured new shots from the wedding reception and showed the bride wearing a pink dress, which was an unconventional choice. The bride switched into a pink bra and matching pants for the wedding reception.

Dua wore lacy opera gloves, which matched her dress perfectly.

Dua Lipa attends the wedding of Olive Uniacke

She hugged her close friend as they shared a laugh in front of multiple cameras that captured the intimate moment. Other well-known names were in attendance, including British model Lily Donaldson.

Photos showed the ladies, drinks in hand, as they lounged on a couch in the middle of laughing fits. The wedding looked like a good time for all if the photos were any indication.

Dua extended her congratulations in the photo caption and wrote, “pure joy i love this love… @oliveuniacke @daneensley 💒 #oliveanddane.” She tagged the bride Olive Uniacke and the groom, Dane Ensley.

Dua shared the photos with her 85.3 million followers and received nearly 700k likes for the post.

Dua Lipa partners with Puma, hosts mini-rave in London

Dua is on a short break from her 82-date Future Nostalgia tour, which began at FTX Arena in February. Although she performed at Cannes Lions last month, she has a few upcoming weeks without performances, although that doesn’t mean Dua isn’t working.

Last week, the singer hosted a mini-rave in London for her partnership with Puma and the Flutur 2 release.

The Potion singer wrote in the caption, “Verified DUA X PUMA FLUTUR DROP 2 – OUT NOW – SHOT BY @jordan_hemingway .”

Dua discussed the butterfly symbolism used in the collaboration. She said, “The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis, and new beginnings. I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me.”

She finished, “Now, going into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way.”