Dua Lipa wears second sheer white dress to wedding, this summer

Dua Lipa wore a white naked dress with a matching bra and underwear to wedding. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa wore white to a wedding for the second time this summer, leaving fans to wonder if this is a new trend.

The fashion-forward songstress attended the big-ticket wedding of designer Simon Jacquemus, whose designs Dua sports often.

Dua’s best friend, Sarah Lysander, also wore white ensembles to the event. So did designer Amina Muaddi, who was also present at Dua’s Ibiza celebrations and rocked a gorgeous white Jacquemus piece.

Other guests had the same color, so it was likely encouraged for the husbands-to-be and fashion designers.

Dua treated her 86.1 million viewers to some behind-the-scenes shots of the marriage.

Dua and the groom recently celebrated Dua’s 27th birthday in the party capital of summer–Ibiza. The two flew to the South of France, where they kept the celebrations going, but the guest of honor switched from Dua to Simon.

Dua Lipa rocks see-through dress with white underwear set

Dua rocked a sheer dress with floral embroidery, a thigh-high slit, and a white bandeau bra with matching underwear visible underneath.

Dua looked gorgeous as the natural beauty posed in the French countryside, with a magnificent sunset serving as the backdrop for one picture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua completed the outfit with large white earrings with four points and soft glam makeup. She wore her long, brown locks in natural waves with a center part as the tresses cascaded down her body.

Her caption read, “Simon + Marco 🤍 SUMMER OF LOVE 🤍 celebrating the love of these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, ceremony and obviously the mosttt FUN party (they just know how to do it) ~ grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with youuuu – je t’aime @simon_porte_jacquemus & @maestrimarco.”

Simon Porte Jacquemus wedding to Marco Maestri

Simon Porte Jacquemus married Marco Maestri, his boyfriend since 2018.

The event was a who’s who of fashionistas, including Dua, Jeanne Damas, and Tina Kunakey.

The venue for the event was the small village of Charleval in the Bouches-du-Rhône region of France.

Simon also shared some tender moments from his big day, including the moment he and Marco kissed and made it official. He also shared a touching speech given by his partner in their native french.

The naughty speech elicited laughs from guests as Marco showed his love to his new husband.

The caption read, “Yesterday I said YES!”

The post received a ton of love from famous names, including Emily Ratajkowski, Alexa Demie, and Bella Hadid.