Ever since Dua Lipa emerged onto the entertainment scene, she has proven time and time again that she is the “it girl” with so much versatility.

The Break My Heart hitmaker has won three Grammy Awards to date, taking home Best Pop Vocal Album for her most recent album, Future Nostalgia.

As fans wait patiently for her third studio album, Dua has been busy attending fashion shows recently.

Last week, she was captured at the Prada show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a stylish blazer ensemble.

In her latest Instagram upload, Dua did it again, documenting another killer outfit.

In the span of five days, her post has racked up more than 2.2 million likes and over 6,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 87.8 million followers.

Pop star Dua Lipa shined bright in an all-yellow look

In a photo dump consisting of 10 pics, Dua proved that yellow is her color, donning a matching leather jacket and miniskirt.

The jacket featured white detailing and had the iconic cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants printed on the back in the color black.

Dua teamed her ensemble with a basic, plain white tee and metallic silver knee-high boots that were incredibly eye-catching.

The British singer accessorized with a dazzling chunky ring and opted for short, pointy acrylic nails.

Dua wore her long brunette locks down in waves while rocking a red lip.

In the first slide, the 27-year-old was captured outdoors from the thighs up from behind. Dua gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

In the third frame, she was snapped with an unlit cigarette hanging out of her mouth. Dua gazed up with a fairly blank look and held a lighter in her right hand, supposedly about to spark up.

In the following slide, she was photographed in the middle of a group pic with her friends. Dua sported an open-mouthed expression while showing off her outfit from head to toe.

In the eighth image, she posed with her mouth open again while crouching down and displaying her sensational footwear.

Dua Lipa walked in a Versace fashion show as the face of the brand

Not only is Dua watching fashion shows, but she’s also walking in them.

In 2021, the New Rules chart-topper strutted her stuff in the Versace Spring Summer show and looked phenomenal in more than one outfit.

Versace is one of the many brands that Dua Lipa has collaborated with, being one of the faces of the well-known designer.

That same year, Dua starred in a television commercial for their Fall Winter campaign, rocking a more edgy look with long orange hair.

It’s fair to say that Dua Lipa is the ultimate chameleon when it comes to fashion.