Dua Lipa revealed delightful new fashions on the final leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and her team have done it again as the New Rules songstress debuted brand new versions of her custom fashions that have dominated headlines all year.

Dua and her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, curated a killer line-up of designer garments, including archival pieces and outfits made specifically for Dua.

Dua’s unrivaled style has made the sold-out Future Nostalgia tour equal parts music, entertainment, and fashion.

Just when fans thought the singer couldn’t outdo her previous fashion choices, she revealed a few new looks as she headed down under.

Dua shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 87.4 million followers on the platform.

The fantastic fashions featured new versions of her Balenciaga and Thierry Mugler bodysuits, as well as her snakeskin dress by The Attico.

Dua Lipa stuns crowd in Auckland, New Zealand

The first photo showed Dua as she performed in a Thierry Mugler bodysuit in a bright red color. The lighting took Dua’s crystal-adorned outfit to the next level as she sparkled extra brightly in all photos.

Dua also showed off a new version of her zebra print cutout dress by The Attico. Previous versions of the snakeskin dress with zebra print were pink and black and green and black. Dua paired the newest version of the sleeveless gown with a cutout under the bodice and sneakers.

Dua also debuted a new iteration of her iconic Balenciaga outfit. For the final leg, Dua was feeling blue and showed her blue bodysuit with matching opera gloves while in a makeup chair backstage.

Dua ended the carousel how she began it, with a sparkly image of her new Thierry Mugler bodysuit, only this picture showed the rear.

Dua’s caption read, “Auckland Night 2!!! 03.11.2022 🇳🇿🌹 thank you!!! shot by @elizabethmiiiranda #FutureNostalgiaTour.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia fashion

Dua’s fashion for the Future Nostalgia tour has been nothing short of impressive. Designers lined up to create custom looks for the singer, which wasn’t surprising because, as the singer of 2021’s most popular song, Dua has many eyes on her.

Dua hasn’t let her fashion opportunity go to waste. She first turned heads when she debuted her Thierry Mugler bodysuit in black during her opening Miami performance of the Future Nostalgia tour.

The bodysuit made headlines partly because creative director Casey Cadwallader revealed just how much detail went into the garment. The original ensemble featured an astounding 120,000 Swarovski crystals, handmade to hug Dua’s curves.

Dua will certainly have big shoes to fill moving forward. But if anyone can fill those shoes, it is fashion queen Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa’s fitness routine

To keep her body looking fit in her many sparkly bodysuits, Dua revealed that her workout consists of a mix between resistance training and cardio.

The singer prefers to engage in HIIT cardio workouts when she’s running low on time and loves to engage in yoga daily.

Dua’s former Physical Trainer also revealed that the artist uses naps for recovery, never skips a warmup, exercises early in the morning, and prefers to work out with friends to keep her focused.