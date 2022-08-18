Dua Lipa stuns with poolside yoga surprise

Dua Lipa close up. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is showing off her jaw-dropping figure and offering an insight into how she maintains it. Nobody expected the poolside yoga action as she updated with a glam look for a recent photo dump.

Posting to her Instagram this week, the 26-year-old singer wowed fans with a leggy look as she channeled her inner cowgirl and showed some skin, with the photos coming as she makes headlines for enjoying downtime amid her Future Nostalgia tour.

Posting a gallery of images, the Levitating hitmaker sizzled as she embraced the matching set trend, opening by a stacked stone wall and at night.

Highlighting her model-like figure in a tiny orange miniskirt and matching cropped cardigan, the pop star drew attention to her chiseled abs and toned thighs, adding in heeled black cowboy boots as she folded a leg.

A swipe right brought a totally different scene. Here, Dua was propping her body weight up by a night-lit pool and showcasing her firm glutes in tight gray shorts, plus an itty-bitty sports bra.

Other photos showed travel fun and outdoor workout time. Dua has been in Albania, honoring her Albanian roots.

“A few things,” the PUMA partner captioned her gallery.

Dua Lipa offering up guided yoga online

This summer, fans have been gushing over Dua’s super-flexible and upside-down yoga action. Now, they can get their hands on a piece of the action.

Posting to her IG a week ago, Dua announced a “little experiment” she was planning, adding that she would “launch a 3-part summer series of unique episodes! Episode 1 comes out this friday where I do a guided yoga class for you all that I have worked on with my yoga teacher @annie.moves !!”

“Make sure you’re subscribed to the show wherever you get your podcasts so you get each episode as soon as it’s released. I hope you guys enjoy this episode and I can’t wait for you to try it for yourself wherever you are this month! Much love x Dua 💕,” she continued.

Dua Lipa joins celebrity yogi crowd

Dua is now one of the many stars leading life the yogi way. Known yoga worshippers include singer Miley Cyrus, actress Jennifer Aniston, and model Gisele Bundchen, although trends are shifting as Hollywood now has its eye on Pilates.

Dua, who likes HIIT training, does incorporate elements of Pilates into her training. The muscle-building workout is adored by model Kendall Jenner and reality star sister Kourtney Kardashian. Dua is an occasional influencer for 43-year-old Kourtney’s Poosh brand.