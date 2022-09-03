Dua Lipa stuns in weekend bikini

Dua Lipa close up. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa isn’t done posting Hot Girl Summer bikini action, even if it’s September.

The British singer kept the swimwear game strong this weekend with a stunning new selfie, one showing off her super-toned figure and her fun sense of swim style.

Dua has been making headlines for stripping down to bikinis throughout her 2022 Future Nostalgia tour, and it looks like Saturday was a downtime day for her.

In an Instagram story shared with her army of followers, the Levitating hitmaker stunned the camera while chilling in a swish backyard with immaculate lawns and light stone steps. Surrounded by greenery and adding in green butterfly filters, Dua sizzled while in the tiniest and multicolor crochet bikini, one very much going for the minimal finish.

Staying classy and showing off her slim shoulders and toned abs, Dua added a colorful knitted hat with a slightly frilly trim.

The PUMA partner offered no caption.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

While Dua has been layering on the beach-ready looks, she’s also been dedicating her Instagram feed to her increasing portfolio of promotional gigs.

Dua Lipa continues dealings with YSL

The Versace ambassador is back to shouting out YSL Libre on her Instagram – Dua was already fronting the luxury French giant’s fragrance back in 2019. Stunning in a black blazer look last month, Dua wrote: “New Libre campaign shot by @tylersphotos 🖤 loved shooting this with my ysl.”

Three years ago, while being profile by Refinery29 amid her YSL gig, Dua revealed: “Freedom is the ethos of [YSL]. It’s about strength and empowerment, especially for women. I love the idea of working with a brand that stands by that.”

Dua added that “it’s kind of the merging of worlds where [men and women] are, and should be treated as, equals. That in and of itself is freedom.”

YSL is also fronted by models Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber.

Dua Lipa stuns as a rising style queen

Dua continues to make headlines for her unique fashion sense. The star has been mixing up designer and vintage pieces throughout 2022, although she predominantly appears clad in the brands she fronts.

“Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to express their freedom the way that they want to, especially women. We constantly get criticized for doing the things that we are rightfully entitled to,” Dua also told Refinery29.

Dua is expressing herself through her music and designs – she boasts a capsule collection with sportswear giant PUMA, also fronted by Rare singer Selena Gomez.