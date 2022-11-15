Dua Lipa is wrapping up her Future Nostalgia tour in New Zealand and Australia, but not before serving some looks. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Fans have grown to love Dua Lipa‘s straight-off-the-runway performance fashions, and the singer has continued to serve looks until the end of her world tour.

Dua headed down under at the beginning of the month to complete the final performances from her 92-date Future Nostalgia tour.

Throughout Dua’s world tour, which began in February, the pop star has treated fans to designer looks from a variety of fashion houses, including Thierry Mugler, Balenciaga, and Versace.

Many of Dua’s ensembles have been custom-made, however, which means her fans can’t simply go to their local department store or order the outfits online.

What has been especially impressive has been Dua’s iterations of the custom ensembles. For the final leg of Dua’s tour, she unveiled new versions of her best outfits, including the cheeky Mugler bodysuit covered in 100,000 Swarovski crystals.

Dua shared a cheeky look at her tour ensembles in a recent post on her Instagram for the viewing pleasure of her 87.4 million followers on the platform. Fans and followers rewarded Dua’s efforts with 1.2 million likes and numerous comments.

Dua Lipa stuns in cheeky Mugler during Melbourne concert

Dua’s first photo showed the singer with winged eyeliner and a sparkly lid. She wore multi-colored rhinestones around her eyes, adding to the sparkly moment.

A swipe right displayed Dua with her back to the camera in her cheeky Mugler, which featured red and skin-colored panels.

She placed her hands in her dark locks, which featured loose waves, and revealed her custom-made opera gloves, which perfectly matched her bodysuit.

The final picture was of Dua’s back in a cheeky and sparkly bodysuit by Versace. Only Dua’s silhouette was visible as she held a microphone in her hand and performed for the crowd.

In the caption, Dua revealed that the photos were from show 90 of her 92-date tour.

Dua Lipa At Your Service podcast

As if Dua wasn’t busy enough with a world tour, the hardworking songstress launched a podcast while she was on the road earlier this year. Dua’s podcast, At Your Service, features wellness advice from Dua as well as tales from special guests.

She started Season 2 of At Your Service in September with Monica Lewinsky as the first guest of the new season. Since then, Dua has also welcomed Trevor Noah, who she was rumored to be dating.

Dua has shown that she can do anything she sets her mind to, and it has been incredible to watch.