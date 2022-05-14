Dua Lipa stuns in string bikini with little sister

Dua Lipa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa is stunning in the tiniest flower power bikini as she celebrates her little sister turning 21. The Grammy-winning singer, 26, dedicated her weekend Instagram share to sibling Rina Lipa, sharing a massive gallery of throwbacks that also included some skimpy swimwear action.

The Prisoner hitmaker made fans swipe for the bikinis, though.

Dua Lipa in flower bikini with little sister

Dua opened with a shot of herself and sister Rina way back in the day as she kicked things off in childhood mode. The Levitating singer then reappeared in a more up-to-date photo and partying poolside with Rina – here, the PUMA partner flaunted her stunning bikini body in a barely-there and flower power yellow string bikini with patch-on flower décor at the chest.

Hugging Rina, who wore a pink bikini, the singer flashed her arm tattoos as she drew attention to her toned abs and tiny waist, with the gallery also including indoor snaps of the siblings, plus a poolside video as they returned in their figure-flaunting pool looks.

“Happy Birthday to my main squeeeeeeze!! the light of my life ~ my sister @rinalipa i love you i love you i love you ❤️ 21!!!!! ❤️” Dua wrote, with fans leaving over 600,000 likes in under six hours.

Rising actress Rina now boasts over 900,000 Instagram followers. Speaking of her pop star sister as she opened up to Tatler, Rina revealed having idolized Dua for years, stating: “I worshipped her. I’d try to dress like her, I’d steal her clothes. When I wore them, I’d feel older. It’s still like that, I go through her closet and say, “Mmm, you haven’t worn that for a while.” She’s like “Oh God, bring that back!”’ Noting Kosovo-born Dua kicking off her music career aged 15, Rina added:

“My parents didn’t let her go easily – it was all done in a very controlled way. She had to get back at certain times and she lived with a family friend. But it was hard. I missed her. She worked very, very hard. I really looked up to her for that and I do to this day.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua Lipa and sister boast impressive celebrity following

Rina’s celebrity followers include one half of another famous sister duo. Supermodel Bella Hadid keeps tabs on her. Meanwhile, Dua is followed by over 83 million, with celebrity fans including Shake It Up actress Bella Thorne, pop sweetheart Ariana Grande, Prisoner costar Miley Cyrus, plus supermodel and wife to Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber.