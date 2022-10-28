Dua Lipa takes Tokyo in style with a gorgeous new Givenchy look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa signaled her triumphant return to Instagram after a week-long absence following a Vogue appearance.

Dua treated her 87.5 million Instagram followers to a carousel full of photos as she landed in Japan and hit the ground running.

The fashionable songstress opted for Givenchy and a racing-inspired ensemble with a seductive twist, thanks to a lingerie top.

Fans can only excitedly imagine the fashion Dua might conjure up thanks to the Asian influences of her surroundings.

Dua returned to the road for her Future Nostalgia tour following a brief hiatus, during which she worked on other ventures. Next month, she wraps up her tour with New Zealand and Australia performances.

But for now, Dua is in Asia, where she has blessed fans with a new fit.

The singer showed she could wear anything as she snagged a piece from Givenchy’s 2023 Menswear collection. Dua fully committed to a red and black look with touches of white.

Dua Lipa in Givenchy for ‘Tokyo Drift’

The first picture in the carousel showed Dua as she leaned against a glass window with a beautiful sunset behind her. The flash from the camera created a beautiful visual as Dua’s reflection bounced off the window.

A swipe right showed Dua with her mouth ajar as she turned away from the camera and looked over her shoulder.

Dua’s jacket looked like an authentic piece with patchwork covering the garment, including an Eiffel Tower and an American flag.

Underneath the jacket and pants combination, Dua rocked one of her signature sheer bodysuits with mesh paneling, resembling a recent birthday look she wore in August.

Even Dua’s manicure rocked the racing theme, with checkered flags of different colors on each nail.

The singer secured her long dark tresses in an updo with pieces of her bangs framing her face. She wore heavy eye makeup, dark winged eyeliner, and pops of red near her tear duct. Dua wore large hoop earrings and a matching gold chain necklace featuring a padlock.

Subsequent photos showed Dua’s outfit from different angles as the fashionable singer delivered another fashion win.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa started her Future Nostalgia tour in February 2020 with a performance at the FTX Arena in Miami.

She has performed for sold-out crowds since that date, with short breaks in June, August, and September.

However, Dua’s tour is finally wrapping up, with a few dates left in Australia and New Zealand.

Her next performance is at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday, which quickly sold-out.