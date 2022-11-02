Dua Lipa wraps up her Future Nostalgia tour with some tasty treats. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa showed off her expensive taste aboard a yacht where she served oysters and looks.

Dua posted from idyllic New Zealand, known for its high quality of life, tasty food, and beautiful landscape.

Luckily for Dua, she got to experience all three of those things and shared them with fans.

For fans unaware, Dua is in town for her Future Nostalgia tour, which winds down this month.

The singer posted photos from her trip, some of which showed her standing on the yacht with a glass of champagne in hand.

What better combination than oysters and champagne? Dua and any location because she brings fashion and always shares photos of her world-class food items.

Dua Lipa enjoys oysters on yacht

The reigning queen of fashion in music went designer with Proenza Schouler.

Dua wore a two-piece ensemble by the designer, including a fringed cardigan with a plunging neckline. She paired the crochet cardigan with flared pants from Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2023 collection.

Dua’s accessory game was also strong with Lu Goldie sunglasses and a Givenchy bag.

Another sunny selfie saw Dua with a glass of wine in hand and gold statement necklaces dangling from her ears.

Dua also showed the landscape of New Zealand with lush greenery, blue-green oceans, and pillowy clouds.

Dua captured the sunset from abroad and took a visually pleasing video with the New Zealand flag blowing on the boat’s edge.

Her caption read, “Perfect day on Waiheke Island 🦋☁️ ~ Auckland i’m so excited to see you tomorrow night for our back 2 back shows as the #FutureNostalgiaTour continues!!!! 🇳🇿.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour ends soon

Dua is wrapping up her Future Nostalgia tour, which she has been on for nearly one year.

Earlier in the year, at the beginning of the tour, Dua hit the United States, including a memorable show at Madison Square Garden. After the States, Dua sold-out shows across Europe and made festival appearances. Also in Dua’s rearview mirror is South America– she toured sold-out shows in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico in September.

Before heading down under, Dua enjoyed the culture, fashion, and food in Tokyo, Japan.

Dua revealed in the caption that she had back-to-back dates in Auckland after a Sunday show in Melbourne.

Next up, fans can expect some exciting Australian photos from Dua, as the country knows how to party, and so does Dua.