Dua Lipa stuns in plunging black dress

Dua looked stunning in a sleek black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa seemed to channel her inner Audrey Hepburn as she stunned in a plunging black dress.

The music superstar stepped out in New York, and as usual looked incredible.

Dua’s not afraid to make a statement when it comes to fashion.

The New Rules singer has served plenty of looks since breaking out onto the scene in 2015, but her most recent outfit has explored a more classic look.

The London-born songstress was seen stepping out in New York City after the Albie awards.

She looked stunning in a figure-hugging black dress that highlighted the songstress’s hourglass frame.

Dua Lipa looked incredible as she wore a sleek black dress. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID

The dress was adorned with two rows of gold-and-silver buttons running down her chest, and along the sides of her legs.

Dua, who has four US top ten hits, wore her dark hair in a high bun, with her bangs swept dramatically to the side.

Her sleek black dress and her sophisticated hairstyle appeared to channel the elegance of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic black dress from the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Dua accessorized the look with a thick gold bracelet and paper clip–shaped silver earrings.

Dua finishes Future Nostalgia tour

Dua recently wrapped the Latin America leg of her hugely successful Future Nostalgia tour.

The hardworking singer said goodbye to Mexico, and shared multiple pictures and videos of the food, sights, and fashion that she experienced while in Mexico.

Meanwhile, she’s also been back in the studio working on the follow-up to her second studio album.

The album, which has been certified platinum, solidified Dua as a force in the pop industry.

But now, it seems like fans might have to wait a little longer to hear new music from the pop star, as she says the new album is “50 percent done.”

Dua’s working on the next album

Dua spoke with Vogue Australia about various topics, and naturally, questions about her latest album arose. She expressed gratitude over feelings of liberation and artistic control.

Dua shared, “As I’m writing my new album, I feel even more liberated in a completely different way. And even more in control than I thought.”

She continued, “Freedom, especially as a woman, means to be able to take things into your own hands, to have control over the things that you believe in. To really have a voice.”