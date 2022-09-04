Dua Lipa stuns in glittering crop top and miniskirt

Dua Lipa goes skimpy and sparkly in a stunning show of fashion. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

As the summer rages on, Dua Lipa continues to share photos of her beautifully bronzed physique in designer garments.

Dua enjoyed an impromptu photoshoot which she shared with her 86.2 million Instagram followers. The post quickly netted Dua 1.6 million likes as fans rushed to the pictures to show love.

Dua’s latest share didn’t disappoint as she showed her long, lean body in a tiny ensemble custom-tailored for her.

The carousel featured six photos of the chart-topping singer as Dua posed by herself and showed why she is a fashion icon.

Dua’s long, brown locks were in natural waves and cascaded to her waist.

The photos featured a noticeably tanned Dua as she posed on the ground and against a wall. The fashionable songstress paired the green glittery ensemble with satin close-toed shoes in mint green.

Dua Lipa is jaw-dropping in sparkly green ensemble

The 27-year-old has wasted no time enjoying her short break from the Future Nostalgia tour before she returns to the road in a few days.

Dua rocked a barely-there green sparkly top, which expertly covered her décolletage. She wore french-manicure tips and silver rings.

Dua’s caption read, “SEPTEMBER.”

Dua didn’t offer a geotag, but recent photos have shown the singer in Albania, France, and Ibiza.

Dua Lipa moved to London alone as a teenager

Dua Lipa was born in London to Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa, two refugees from Kosovo. Her native language was Albanian, and although she spent her first decade in London, Kosovo remained close to her heart. She and her family moved back to Kosovo at age 11, where she stayed until age 15.

At 15, Dua issued an ultimatum to her parents and said she was going back to London with or without her family. She ultimately left Kosovo alone and went to London to live with a family friend and work on her music career.

Dua worked as a hostess at a Mexican restaurant in London. She told the LA Times, “That was a great life — I was working in a restaurant, I was partying all night, then I’d wake up in the morning and go to the studio.” Dua added, “I had so much fun.”

The clever songstress revealed, “I kept telling my parents, if I take a gap year, then I don’t have to pay off my university debt.”

As one of the most successful musicians in 2022, Dua likely isn’t struggling to pay for university, and her risky decision appears to have paid off tenfold.