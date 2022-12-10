Dua Lipa stuns in figure-hugging black gown for Jingle Ball

Dua Lipa looked amazing in a figure-hugging black gown for Jingle Ball, where she performed in front of thousands of fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa just finished touring for nearly a year with her Future Nostalgia tour, but she hasn’t stopped performing since her final show in Albania last month.

Last night, Dua served as one of the headlining acts for Jingle Ball, an event hosted by iHeartRadio.

Dua’s Jingle Ball by iHeartRadio performance may have some people experiencing deja vu. That’s because last week, Dua Lipa dazzled in a captivating performance at Jingle Ball by iHeartRadio in Los Angeles.

This weekend, the event took things to the East Coast for a New York gathering with an impressive roster of performers. Dua joined Demi Lovato, Lizzo, and the Backstreet Boys.

One of those performers was Dua, who dazzled in a braless black look before hitting the stage.

If fans want to purchase Dua’s fabulous look, they are out of luck. That’s because, like many of Dua’s killer fits, her black dress was custom-made.

Dua Lipa dazzles in custom Trussardi for iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Dua looked fabulous in a custom Trussardi gown by Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Işık.

The gown featured two spaghetti straps on each side which fell down Dua’s shoulders. The dress also featured ruching at the center of the bodice and a cutout underneath. A magnificent diamond necklace joined the bodice for a sparkly addition to the beautiful garment.

The custom ensemble cinched Dua’s waist before flaring out at the hips for a dramatic finish.

Dua wore a smoky eye with silver shimmers and a matte lip, adding an old Hollywood vibe with her loose waves.

Dua Lipa’s PUMA collection and award

Dua first teamed up with PUMA in 2020 and released Flutur, using butterfly imagery, which she has used in many of her works. Flutur, which means “butterfly” in Albanian, was a symbolic representation of Dua’s evolution as an artist and a nod to her Albanian heritage.

Dua has dropped two collections with PUMA, including the Summer 2022-released Flutur 2, which netted Dua an award.

Dua and her creative collaborator Billy Walsh received the inaugural Collection of the Year Award last week at the colloquially termed Shoe Oscars in New York.

Dua said in her acceptance speech, “I want say a massive thank you to the Puma team for allowing us to take the lead on this and giving us creative control to create something we are really proud of.”

As fans know, the Flutur 3 drop is likely around the corner for the hardworking singer.