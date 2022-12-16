Dua Lipa is stunning in her black leather while she snaps a quick selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The sensational and well-loved pop singer Dua Lipa is back, and this time, she presented herself in an all-black ensemble.

The 27-year-old singer posed for the camera as she was spotted in her flashy fit amongst her rather lofty space.

Dua snapped a quick mirror selfie for her fans as she provided them with a breathtaking, full-length view.

The talented star took to her Instagram Story with the post as the selfie would then be only viewable for a 24-hour time slot.

Even so, fans were surely gifted with a rather satisfying treat as the singer showcased her stunning, slender physique.

Dua geared up in all-black leather for this special occasion as she unarguably turned many heads in the process.

Dua Lipa is gorgeous in her flashy black attire

As she posed with her hand along her hip, Dua sported an oversized, patent leather jacket that was left unopened and styled with a black top underneath.

She coordinated the leather jacket with a matching black miniskirt. The flashy piece fell to her mid-thigh as it featured a small pocket that she then placed her hand in.

To keep the black, edgy aesthetics going, Dua added a pair of sheer black tights underneath the skirt, which highlighted her long, slender legs.

She further accessorized with a solid black handbag which she held close to her body for the shot.

Shen then added an array of chunky rings, along with a pair of silver, dangly earrings. She further pulled her hair back into a ponytail which drew more attention to her glowing complexion.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and Puma team up to announce new Thrifted Pack collection

Dua was mentioned in Puma’s most recent Instagram post, as the two teamed up together to further promote the Thrifted Pack.

The new Thrifted Pack collection features a wide variety of different styles and colors that offer a cool, vintage feel.

Some of these products include both men’s and women’s sneakers, hoodies, pants, and t-shirts that are all made with high-quality, sustainable materials.

In the short video clip that Puma presented, the pop singer was captured modeling some of the nostalgic pieces as they provided her with total vintage vibes.

She first styled in a pair of high-waisted mom jeans while then coordinating them with Puma’s new Thrifted sneakers.

Dua then went on to style in more of Puma’s clothing as she looked effortlessly gorgeous while doing so.

Puma captioned the post, @dualipa showing what effortless chic really means.​ #ThriftedPack brings a touch of vintage for your everyday style. Out now on PUMA.com.”

Fans can now shop the Thrifted Pack collection while supplies last.

Puma is also offering a huge holiday sale that includes up to 50% off selected items that can still arrive before Christmas.