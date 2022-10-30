Dua Lipa stuns in animal print for Tokyo night

Dua Lipa showed off her wild side in animal print during her trip to Tokyo. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa has continued to serve wild fashion with her latest look from Japan.

The Future Nostalgia singer first blessed her 87.5 million fans and followers with her style from a hotel overlooking the Tokyo sky earlier this week.

While Dua’s previous post highlighted the tastes of Japan, her most recent share showed off the country’s sights.

The singer posed on the streets of Tokyo while she engaged in culturally-enriching activities like observing art.

As Dua showed in her five-part post, art can be wearable, which was quite apparent in Dua’s ensemble.

Dua gave the timeless animal print a modern twist with her gold chrome stiletto boots.

The first photo featured Dua in a lobby wearing an oversized blazer over a white dress with black spots. She stood on an escalator with her hand on the railing and leaned back as the contraption took her to another floor. Dua’s dark locks featured a center part with a sleek finish, and she smiled slightly.

Dua stood in the road for the second picture, taken at night underneath street lights, as she looked to the side with her mouth ajar.

A swipe right showed Dua at an art exhibit with a white mask over her face. Although her face was covered, her eyes were squinting, indicating that she was smiling underneath the material. Several pieces of colorful paper were in front of Dua, each featuring a similar size but completely different artwork.

Finally, the last photo brought everything together and showed the entirety of Dua’s outfit.

As it turns out, a cheetah isn’t the only big cat that Dua pulls off easily.

Dua Lipa’s PUMA collaboration Flutur 2

Dua teamed up with PUMA to create a second collaboration after their first partnership went well.

The collaboration allowed Dua to show off her creative skills and unique fashion sense.

The singer helped to create a line of athleisure, and she drew on 90s rave culture as a source of inspiration. Accordingly, the release party, held in June, took place at a rave.

Dua spoke to Vogue about her creation and inspiration for the latest Puma collaboration.

She said, “I love the imagery from the rave culture days of the ’90s and 2000s.”

Dua continued, “These time periods inspire everything from my music to the way I dress today, so it felt only natural to incorporate some of those color schemes and silhouettes into this collection.”