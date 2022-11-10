Dua Lipa looks incredible with short dark hair and long lashes to attend The BRIT Awards 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/LandmarkMedia

British singer and pop sensation Dua Lipa is enjoying her time in Australia ahead of the end of her ten-month tour across the world.

She has recently been seen looking stylish while hanging out with koalas and more different animals while enjoying the Australian lands.

Now, she decided to leave her followers speechless with the perfect night out look ahead of her performance in the city this November 11.

The singer looked incredible in a lace-up long sleeve sheer blouse as she posed for the camera.

This blouse showed off her incredible physique with a lace-up panel at the front and center of her torso.

This piece was conformed by different shades of brown and red with a beautiful floral pattern all over, and of course, matching pants as well.

Dua Lipa wows in green eyeshadow and lace-up blouse

This iconic outfit is by the Spring/Summer 2023 print from London-based designer Charlotte Knowles.

She finished up this look by adding some jewelry– hoop gold earrings, as well as some smaller ones for her other ear piercings, and a gold chain bracelet and choker.

Lipa styled her dark long hair in a half up half down manner and complemented this look with a shimmery green eyeshadow on her eyelids and plump nude lips.

Dua Lipa announces podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service

The 27-year-old has found a new passion besides music.

Lipa started working as a model until she eventually signed with Warner Bros Records in 2014 and later released her Grammy-winning debut album in 2017, which launched her to stardom. From this project, her fans got hits like Be the One, IDGAF, and the record-breaking single, New Rules.

But now that she is at the top of the music industry, she has decided to do something more with her platform. More recently, she announced in late 2021 that she is now joining the podcast industry by creating her own, which she titled Dua Lipa: At Your Service which is part of a self-curated brand project names Service95.

This podcast includes a lot of things, from inspiring stories to tips, fashion, music, literature, and activism. She will also be including incredibly famous guests in her show to give the listeners exclusive content. For the latest episode, she invited actor, writer, and producer, Dan Levy.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify.