Dua Lipa shows off her captivatingly beautiful looks for a PUMA advertising campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Dua Lipa sent temperatures soaring for a recent PUMA collaboration, but luckily for the talented songstress, she had a fan to cool herself down.

Dua shared a look at new photos from her PUMA campaign on her social media today, using Instagram to distribute the pictures to her 87.4 million followers.

The Future Nostalgia singer posted a two-series IG carousel as she worked her angles and struck a pose backed by colorful tiling.

Dua has collaborated with PUMA twice so far, dropping the Flutur and Flutur 2 lines with the brand.

The first picture showed Dua with her head tilted back, rocking a black, red, and white halter top with dark locks cascading behind her. She closed her eyes to reveal shimmery lids and smiled slightly, keeping her plump pout closed. Dua rocked an olive green pleated skirt that was super short, paired with sandy-colored sneakers and a thick, brown rubber sole.

The second image showed Dua on her back with her legs in the air as she displayed her PUMA shoes and rested them against a pink tiled wall. Dua tagged the team of creatives and artists who made the picture possible, including photographer Tyrell Hampton.

Dua’s caption referenced her stylish PUMA footwear called Mayze Stack.

Although Dua and PUMA’s partnership is relatively new, the team has made great strides together.

Dua Lipa teams up with PUMA

In 2020, PUMA revealed that it had tapped talented singer Dua as a collaborator to create fashions that would appeal to customers, young and old.

The collaboration between Dua and PUMA has proven to be a fruitful one if the multiple drops are any indication of success.

Dua said in a press release, “I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my PUMA family.”

And Dua wasn’t joking– the singer hit the ground running with her PUMA collaboration.

Dua Lipa x PUMA releases Flutur 2

Dua spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her second Puma release and she discussed the importance of the butterfly in her personal life. Due to the significance of the winged creature, Dua decided to use elements of the butterfly as a symbolic representation of her creative journey.

Dua shared, “The butterfly represents transition, metamorphosis, and new beginnings. I felt like in the beginning, when I first started working on drop one, the butterfly already had a lot of meaning for me.”

The collaboration, called Flutur 2, has ’90s rave inspirations according to the singer, who felt motivated by the pre-Y2K time period.

On November 30, Dua is set to receive big honors at the colloquially titled Shoe Oscars. For Dua’s creative efforts, she and her designer partner Billy Walsh are set to receive an inaugural award at the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards.