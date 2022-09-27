Dua Lipa shows thong in chic and sheer bodysuit

Dua Lipa is gorgeous and glowing at another Future Nostalgia performance. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa debuted another show-stopping look as she hit the stage in Delaware for the Firefly Festival.

She shared a carousel of photos for her 87.1 million Instagram followers, many of whom she has kept in the loop for the entirety of her Future Nostalgia tour, which began in February.

Dua’s posts are a treat for fashionistas because she often pulls out pieces from the archives, or rocks designer ensembles in custom styles like Thierry Mugler, Balenciaga, Dior, and Versace.

Another Dua signature is a visible thong, which she rocks seamlessly and has for years.

The latest saw Dua in a black asymmetrical bodysuit with one sleeve and one cutout on the side.

The sequin-adorned ensemble featured built-in opera gloves and one sleeveless side, with the opposite side displaying her obliques.

She rocked a high-cut black thong, which she displayed loud and proud in typical Dua fashion.

Thanks to her talented stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, Dua makes headlines weekly for her fashion alone. Lorenzo celebrated his birthday over the weekend, and Dua showed major love for her friend and fashion expert.

Dua Lipa celebrates Lorenzo Posocco’s birthday

Dua’s stylist Lorenzo is part of her fabulous entourage of European jet setters.

Yesterday, Dua shared photos starring her and the stylist, who helped her create major fashion moments. The birthday didn’t earn Lorenzo a simple Instagram Story; he got an entire post on Dua’s feed.

She showed just how many memories the two have made together, including birthday celebrations on a boat, a Balenciaga moment backstage, and many moments in between.

Dua’s caption read, “happy birthday lore amore 💌 love you beyond! it’s a forever kinda thing ♾ @lorenzoposocco.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia world tour is almost over

Hardworking singer Dua Lipa has been on tour for months after the tour was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many shutdowns globally.

She started her twice-delayed Future Nostalgia in February with a performance at the FTX Arena in Miami, with the opening act, Megan Thee Stallion. After Miami, she toured up and down the eastern coast of the United States, hitting Madison Square Garden and Washington D.C.

Then, she made her way west, visiting canyons and tasting midwestern food. Finally, Dua arrived in Las Vegas in April, where she finished the leg of her tour and returned home.

She sang for sold-out crowds at the O2 Arena and toured through Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. Dua also went to Scandinavia and performed at the Roskilde Festival outside of Copenhagen. She had a beautiful homecoming in Kosovo, where she headlined her father’s Sunny Hill Festival.

Dua toured South America and stopped in Mexico last week, and has a few weeks off before concluding the tour in Australia and New Zealand.