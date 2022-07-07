Dua Lipa shows skin on Balenciaga runway

Dua Lipa struts her stuff on Balenciaga runway. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa is a woman of many talents who showed she could hang with the best of them as she strutted her stuff on the runway for Balenciaga.

Dua is no stranger to walking in runways — she has graced the Versace runway before, where she also fit in seamlessly.

Dua has worn custom Balenciaga during her 82-date Future Nostalgia tour, including a custom neon pink bodysuit, which the designer changed to neon yellow for the European leg of her tour.

Dua graced the Balenciaga runway at Paris Fashion Week, joined by Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman, who also walked in the show.

Dua shared photos of her glamorous appearance on her social media, where she received praise.

Dua Lipa walks Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week

Dua strutted her lengthy body down the runway of Balenciaga’s show at Paris Fashion Week. The Balenciaga Haute Couture was the second by designer Demna as celebrities like Dua, and Naomi Campbell helped bring the designs to life.

Dua wore a canary yellow asymmetrical gown with one shoulder strap and a long train on the opposite side. She paired the dress with sheer black tights and close-toed pumps.

Dua rocked opaque opera gloves. The New Rules singer wore natural makeup, with winged eyeliner and a sleek, long braid.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua shared footage from the Balenciaga show for those unable to make it to the City of Lights.

Dua wrote in the caption, “BALENCIAGA 51ST HAUTE COUTURE SHOW thank you @demna @balenciaga@mrt4000 @johanfleury ~ an honour and a dream to be a part of your beautiful show ~ 🖤@samanthalmua @rio_hair.”

Dua also shared photos from backstage as fashion photographers clamored to get a piece of the gorgeous songstress.

Dua’s latest Balenciaga appearance was just one chapter in a long history of collaboration between the two.

Dua Lipa wears Balenciaga on the Future Nostalgia tour

Dua Lipa’s looks during the Future Nostalgia tour have been trendsetting fashions brought to life with the help of her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco. A few looks include vintage Dior Rasta with a schoolgirl outfit and a dazzling Thierry Mugler bodysuit with thousands of Swarovski crystals.

Dua wore her infamous custom Balenciaga catsuit in neon yellow during the first leg of her tour.

When Dua got to the United Kingdom after finishing dates in the United States, she surprised fans with the same ensemble, complete with opera gloves, in pink.

Dua has a few weeks off before she heads to Montreal and Chicago for festival performances. Then, she takes her tour to South America, and fans have to wonder if Dua will unveil her Balenciaga bodysuit in a third color.