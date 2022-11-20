Dua Lipa dazzled with new fashions as she headed home from the final leg of her Future Nostalgia tour but made a stop in California. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Many words could be used to describe the life of Dua Lipa, but the adjective “boring” likely wouldn’t be one of those terms, and that was clearer than ever in her latest share.

The New Rules singer just completed an impressive 92 tour dates spanning multiple countries and nine months as part of her Future Nostalgia world tour.

Dua wrapped things up in Australia on November 16 when she revealed to fans that she had one more show up her sleeve in Albania, a country with great significance to the songstress. The final date in Tirana will definitively conclude the Future Nostalgia tour, but technically, the singer has completed all of the legs.

After saying goodbye to Australia a few days ago, Dua landed in the States. The British native stopped in sunny California, where she reconnected with friends and took selfies in designer clothing.

Dua posted a carousel of pictures featuring her Los Angeles trip on her Instagram to entertain her 87.4 million followers on the platform.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua opened the carousel strongly with one of her signature mirror selfies.

Dua Lipa dazzles in California rocking Gucci

The songstress donned head-to-toe black, including wayfarer sunglasses and black strappy stilettos. Dua wore a black long-sleeve shirt with a semi-sheer finish and a matching lacy bra underneath. She pivoted her hips and stuck out one tanned leg with a floor-length skirt and a thigh-high slit.

Dua’s nails had a brand new purple chrome manicure, following her most recent homage to Spongebob Squarepants with a Patrick Star pink.

The second picture showed Dua, California dreaming, on a rooftop with blue skies as far as the eye could see. Dua turned her back to the camera to reveal the distressed back of the shirt from the first photo.

A swipe right also featured Dua on the rooftop, but the daytime had transitioned to night. Dua wore a mint green halter top with a blue swirl on the front and tie-dyed pants.

Another picture showed Dua wearing Gucci monogrammed cargo pants with an adorable puppy in her arms. She took a mirror selfie with a friend with a funny shirt featuring Salem, Massachusetts.

Dua wore a pink monogram bikini top for a night out with a friend in a different shot as the energetic singer never seemed to stop moving.

Dua Lipa: At Your Service Podcast

One of Dua’s many ventures, which she began while on the Future Nostalgia tour, was her podcast, a passion project called Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

At Your Service, Season 2 started in September with special guest Monica Lewinsky. The season has continued strong, including a new episode 9 yesterday with Olympian Mo Farah.

Fans can check out At Your Service on any streaming platform that features podcasts.