Dua Lipa shows off incredible yoga headstand in purple string bikini

Dua Lipa showed off her impressive yoga skills on Monday as she used her core strength to lift herself up into a headstand.

The New Rules singer, who is currently on a break from her Future Nostalgia tour, wore a glittering purple string bikini as she did the exercise, but it was her toned abs that really stole the show.

Dua clearly works out a ton as her ripped abs and muscular thighs stuck out under her bronzed, ultra-glowing skin.

She posed on top of green grass in front of what looked like a luxury house with glass doors opening up onto a big backyard.

She’s a huge fan of yoga, and practically a professional herself, having posted several yoga videos to her social media.

Not only does she enjoy doing yoga herself, but she’s trying to get her fans in on the act with episodes of her podcast dedicated to the practice.

Dua Lipa recently shared two yoga episodes on her podcast

The Levitating singer’s podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, recently featured two episodes with yoga and meditation led by the star.

She shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories from her podcast episodes, writing, “If you missed my 3 part summer series episodes you can find it wherever you find your podcasts. @service95 Yoga and cooking also have videos on Youtube alongside it for guidance [heart emojis] i’d love to know what you think.”

Dua’s podcast is currently on a summer break, however, she claimed to be doing a little summer experiment launching a three part summer series. The episodes feature Dua leading a yoga and meditation class, as well as a cooking episode.

Dua revealed she always travels with her yoga mat

In a recent Vogue: 73 Questions With Dua Lipa episode, the singer touched on how important yoga is to her life.

She told the interviewer, “I always travel with my yoga mat,” and then demonstrated how she can go from a crow pose into a headstand, an incredibly hard feat.

Not only that, but she showed her moves in jeans and a pair of sparkly purple heels as if regular yoga wasn’t already hard enough.

In April, Dua touched on her love of yoga in her Service95 newsletter and revealed she uses it to keep relaxed and calm during shows. “I’m especially grateful to my life-changing yoga instructor, Annie Landa, who has helped keep me strong, grounded, and focused these past few months. This has never felt more necessary than in these increasingly turbulent times, something that’s occupying all our thoughts.”

In March, she shared a video of herself in an all-green ensemble as she lifted herself up into the crow pose while in front of a stunning mountainous desert.

Dua used her core strength to go from crow into a tripod headstand, demonstrating her bendy skills.