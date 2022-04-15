Dua Lipa shows off braless minidress in thigh-highs

Dua Lipa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa is strutting her stuff in a killer minidress and thigh-highs as she delights her 82.3 million Instagram followers. The Grammy winner gained over 1.6 million likes for another massive gallery of photos yesterday, ones showing her life “on film” as she paraded around an indoor hallway and showed off her style.

Dua was sharing the good times she’d had spending the night at a casino hotel, and she was definitely dressed to impress.

Dua Lipa wows in minidress and thigh-highs

Opening while walking on red-carpeted floors, the Prisoner singer stunned in a barely-there and plunging satin minidress in purple-blue. The deep-cut number managed to both provide a braless cleavage flash and stay classy, with Dua also wearing a red pair of thigh-high stockings, ones matching a glittery belt detail on her dress.

Dua showed off her super-toned chest and shoulders and famous pins as she walked towards the camera, with two males seen behind her. The British pop icon wore her dark locks all wavy down her shoulders, with a hoop earrings finish upping the glam.

Further photos showed the star’s fun-filled night, including moments at the casino table.

Dua also shared daytime lunch moments with friends, plus shots from a show. “Life on film,” she captioned the post.

Dua is adored for her photo dump-style posts. On April 6, the Levitating star shared her olive oil ice-cream as she reminded fans she’s off-beat, with the post also including her famous bikini body. Lipa also fills her feed with promos for the Versace brand she fronts, plus regular shout-outs for her PUMA partnership.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua Lipa has thoughts on social media

Dua has, however, opened up to state she feels social media can be a negative place. In 2019, she spoke to Glamour, stating: “Some days I don’t read into the comments. Some days maybe I feel little bit more vulnerable and I dive in and I almost go looking for things I don’t want to see.”

“Social media can be such an amazing tool and it can be so fun to share things but at the same time it’s almost a breeding ground for hate and anxiety,” she added, continuing, “People feel like they can say things because they’re hiding behind a computer screen and for me it’s important to use social media in bite sizes – as long as it makes me feel good, and the second it doesn’t, I like to take some time away from it.”

Dua’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including singer Selena Gomez, actress Bella Thorne, and hip-hop face Lizzo.