Dua Lipa seen looking stunning as she enters Booker Prize 2022. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa looked stunning as she arrived in style for a big event. She was seen in a long black gown as she attended Booker Prize 2022 in London.

The Physical singer was seen in a black velvet gown. The dress was off the shoulder with puffed sleeves.

The dress’s bodice sported a corset detail to highlight her tiny waist. The gown was backless and sported a small bustle for a modern take on a medieval style.

Dua wore elegant mesh gloves that went seamlessly into her sleeves. She decided to wear minimal jewelry to keep the focus on the dress, so she only wore small hoop earrings to the award show.

Her makeup was absolutely gorgeous. Her makeup artist, Ismaya Ffrench gave her a gold smokey eye and a nude pink lip.

For her hair, she kept it simple with a more elegant version of a half-up half-down ponytail, with her hair lightly curled as it cascaded down her dress.

Dua Lipa wows fans as she speaks about her love of books

For Booker Prize 2022, Dua Lipa was one of the keynote speakers, and she got a chance to talk about her love of reading and where that all stemmed from.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She cited childhood authors she enjoyed in her speech, like Roald Dahl and Malorie Blackman. She also credited reading for improving her language skills and connecting to her Albanian heritage.

She explained that books have been a big part of her life, even to this day. With all the touring and business obligations she has to comply with, she still uses reading as her main form of stress relief.

She told the crowd, “Good writing has the power to make people feel seen and heard, to tell stories that the world has ignored. We all just want to love and be loved and find our place in the world, and authors really help us to do that.”

Dua Lipa meets Queen Camilla at Booker Prize 2022

While in London, during the event, Dua had a chance to meet the Queen Consort. According to People Magazine, Queen Camilla was greeting a myriad of people and stopped to talk to Dua Lipa.

While People were unable to catch their exact words, they were seen really enjoying each other’s company and getting to know each other.

Camilla has been a staple for Booker Prize for many years. She has been known to give out the top prizes for the seventh year in a row.