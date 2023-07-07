Dua Lipa shows major skin in string bikini

Dua Lipa is living it up on the Greek island of Sifnos this July.

The singer took to Instagram to share some of the sights from her trip, including several images of herself out on the water.

She opened the post with a shot of herself on a surfboard, the next slide showing her posing on what looks to be a boat.

She also shared some great candids, a snapshot of her food, and a little bit of her glam on the trip.

Dua was all smiles for the gorgeous trip, and we totally see why — the pictures she shared of the water around the island were absolutely stunning.

She noted in the caption that she was in Sifnos, and it didn’t take long for her post to receive over 2.2 million likes.

Dua Lipa’s favorite workout routines

Dua gets a lot of exercise in one way or another, largely for her career as a performer. While she does have a standard workout routine, she also does other things to stay in shape.

Women’s Health broke down her workout routine for us and talked to coach Peter “PMAC” MacIver, who used to train Dua.

She has three main workouts: Workout 1 is 20 minutes of hill sprints and 40 minutes of full-body bodyweight workouts, Workout 2 is another 20 minutes of hill sprints, and then a 40-minute full-body workout using equipment such as balls, bands, and bars, and finally, Workout 3 is a repeat of Workout 1, but the full-body workout focuses on balance and agility.

PMAC notes that Dua found it important to break up larger tasks, for example, running up one hill versus looking at the total of five hills she would need to run up, and it’s super important to never miss a warm-up so that your joints and muscles are ready to work.

Dua also tends to work out with friends and does great with her early morning workouts.

When she’s looking for something fast, she focuses on HIIT sessions and makes sure to take time for yoga every day.

What Dua Lipa eats in a day

As a frequent traveler, Dua doesn’t specifically diet so much as she focuses on getting great nutrients and balancing what she eats.

In her most recent post, we saw that she enjoyed a seafood platter (yum!), and we’re certain that’s not the only thing she’s eating while in Sifnos.

She loves to share her food with her Instagram followers and tries to focus on whole foods.

For her whole foods, she might eat eggs or fruit for breakfast, a snack of fruit and nut butter (like a banana and cashew butter), and a chicken salad with lots of vegetables and cold juice for lunch.

She loads up on fresh vegetables and salad for dinner and usually rounds out the day with a sweet treat for dessert.