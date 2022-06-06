Dua Lipa shows impressive abs in olive bikini

Dua Lipa impresses in a bikini. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa showed off the fruits of her labor in a mirror selfie wearing a bikini top.

Dua took time off from her tour to get into a string bikini and share the snaps with fans. The Levitating singer paired her bikini top with loose black slacks as she stuck one leg in front of the other for a pose.

Dua is no stranger to showing off her perfect bikini body, including her feminine curves and toned torso. She also shared some mouth-watering food pictures, including a succulent lobster, before enjoying it with friends. Dua treated her 84 million followers to a peek into her life, and the social media share was well-received.

Dua Lipa shows off her toned abs in a bikini

Dua Lipa continued to be body goals in her latest pictures shared from the road. She kept it casual and trendy in a bikini with loose black slacks. Her ring-covered fingers appeared as she held her iPhone for the selfie, as were Dua’s multiple tattoos covering her body.

Dua wore an olive green string bikini top that barely contained her cleavage. The bikini featured a sparkly embellishment that dangled in the middle of the top.

Dua’s long brown hair was in a center part with natural waves. Her pierced navel was visible with a diamond piercing.

She wore a braless white crop top and teased fans in a bonus shot.

Dua wrote in the caption, “ultrasolo.”

Her photo received more than 3.3 million likes from fans who approved of her toned selfies.

Dua loves food and shared with Vogue that she tries to find a nice restaurant in each new city. She shared some of her latest eats in the post, between bikini selfies.

Dua Lipa news from the Future Nostalgia tour

Dua is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, and she recently celebrated tour date number 60. Dua started her tour in February, with a sold-out date in Miami at the FTX Arena with opening act Megan Thee Stallion. The hardworking songstress has been going nonstop ever since.

Dua is currently in Portugal, where she has a show scheduled tonight. Then it is festival season for the singer, with expected appearances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Lovestream Festival in Slovakia.

Last week, Dua released Potion with Calvin Harris and Young Thug. The psychedelic video quickly garnered 10 million views, and Dua shared a striptease to celebrate the feat.