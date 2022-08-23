Dua Lipa shows headstand skills in backless butterfly crop top and heels

Vogue revisits Dua Lipa’s amazing headstand in a crop top and heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Vogue magazine paid tribute to pop star Dua Lipa’s birthday today by sharing a video of an iconic headstand in heels during an interview aired in May.

The clip featured yoga enthusiast Dua backstage at a show filming 73 questions, a segment where guests answer a rapid series of questions shot in one take.

Vogue wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, @dualipa! Today, the pop star—and avid yogi in heels—turns 27. In honor of her big day, tap the link in our bio to revisit her full #73Questions episode.”

The video featured a soft filter that highlighted Dua’s natural beauty.

As her long dark hair cascaded past her shoulders, the interviewer asked her about her yoga skills, asking, “What’s the most difficult yoga pose that you’ve mastered?”

Dua looked down as she pondered the question, answering, “crow pose into headstand.”

The interviewer, however, said he didn’t know what Dua meant by the pose and asked for a demonstration.

Dua Lipa does a crow and headstand in heels and jeans

Always a performer, the songstress obliged.

Dua stepped away from the camera, revealing glittery heels. She walked to a black yoga mat, which unrolled onto an area rug.

Dua tucked her hair behind her ear before crouching down on the ground and placing her hands on the mat. She grounded her hands and then lifted her legs using her core strength. Dua rested her knees on the back of her elbows, revealing sparkly stilettos.

Then, Dua fell head-first onto the mat, which caused the interviewer to call out in surprise. However, that was just her transition from the crow pose to the headstand.

Dua used her core again to lift her legs from her elbows and above her head.

And just like that, the headstand was complete.

Get Dua Lipa’s butterfly crop top and heels look

Dua Lipa is known for her fashion sense, wearing top designers flawlessly in custom, couture, and ready-to-wear styles.

Her tour features designs from the archives, including a schoolgirl outfit from the Dior Rasta collection.

She also rocks a custom Balenciaga suit in neon pink and green and a Thierry Mugler catsuit custom-made with thousands of hand-sewn crystals.

Dua’s headstand outfit was nothing short of magnificent. The backless rhinestone embellished butterfly crop top was by Area, which she paired with dark wash flared jeans.

Dua also completed the look with Amina Muaddi Holli Glitter heels in purple.

With Dua’s tour soon returning, new looks are almost guaranteed.