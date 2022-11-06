Dua Lipa’s handstand skills continue to improve as she documents her progress on social media with her yogi. Pic credit: @dualipa/instagram

Dua Lipa‘s got moves on and off the stage, and judging from her latest share, she has continued to refine her yoga game.

The Future Nostalgia singer posted on her Instagram Stories for the enjoyment of her 87.5 million followers.

Dua has been on tour, performing for crowds in New Zealand and Australia as she completes the final leg of the Future Nostalgia tour.

She has also revealed a new slew of her most fashionable ensembles by major designers, including Thierry Mugler and Balenciaga.

However, being a fashion icon and top-charting artist likely has created a lot of pressure, and Dua showed how to counteract that stress with her latest post.

A recent post showed Dua and her yoga instructor as they did an inversion.

Dua Lipa shows off yoga moves

Dua looked stylish even in her workout gear with a pink sports bra featuring geometric patterns. She paired the sports bra with pink and black spandex pants. Her hair was in a messy bun, pulled away from her face so that she could focus on her workout.

Dua and her yoga instructor were upside down on yoga mats. Each woman did a variation of a handstand with their arms planted firmly into the mat. The ladies raised their legs onto the wall-papered wall and did a pigeon pose.

The pigeon pose has numerous benefits as a hip-opening and lower-back exercise. Meanwhile, the handstand is a core-strengthener and upper-back activity. The combination of the pigeon pose with the handstand created a full-body stretch for Dua and her instructor.

Dua Lipa’s workout secrets

Dua Lipa has toured the world for the better part of a year and shared food and fun photos along the way. The singer has managed to maintain a trim physique, thanks partially to her busy schedule, filled with performances and appearances.

Dua discussed how she managed to exercise with her busy schedule in a 2018 interview with Viva.

Dua explained, “I try and work out as much as I can. It’s such a busy lifestyle I feel like I need to try and do something for myself every day. I love doing something that’s really fast and quick, like a 15-minute HIIT session which I can do before I start my day.”

Dua said that variety was important to her, continuing, “I love mixing up lots of different training, finding different workouts in whatever city I’m in, whether it’s yoga, Pilates, boxing or spinning.”

Whatever Dua is doing has clearly worked out for her as she has continued to be fitness goals and inspiration.