Dua Lipa entered 2023 in black spandex as the yoga lover shared information about self-care. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Although the calendar year has recently changed, Dua Lipa’s commitment to fitness and flexibility has remained the same.

The Future Nostalgia singer has long shown a love for yoga, doing headstands in heels, amongst other impressive athletic feats. While the latest share didn’t show Dua doing a headstand in heels like she did for Vogue, her performance was no less remarkable.

The singer‘s latest share was no exception, as she shared one of her sweet yoga moves and an informative caption.

Dua treated her 87.6 million Instagram followers to a headstand video while wearing a black sports bra and matching spandex.

The video only showed Dua’s back as she used her core strength to elevate her body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With her elbows planted firmly on the ground, Dua lifted her legs in the air, showing her balance and strength.

Dua Lipa shows flexibility in headstand

Dua rocked a black sports bra with slits cut in the back, allowing for more movement. She paired the sports bra with matching spandex as she showed her power and talent.

As Dua explained in a caption that accompanied her post, her podcast, Service 95, would focus on health and wellbeing for the month of January.

Dua wrote, in part, “To kickstart 2023, we have a month-long @service95 special dedicated to health and wellbeing. Subscribe for Issue 048 where I share my favourite content creators with free online workouts to help body and mind, Victoria Joy (@spreadingthejoy) debunks the myth of multitasking and Service95’s acting managing editor Samantha de Haas spotlights Rina Raphael’s (@rrrins) amazing new book ‘The Gospel Of Wellness’”

Dua directed her fans to check out the wellness content creators featured on her show.

Speaking of Service 95, the 2022-launched podcast by Dua is currently in its second season.

Dua Lipa’s podcast Service 95

Dua showed her unrivaled work ethic when she launched her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, or Service 95, while on her Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua likened herself to a cultural concierge, and 1995 was her birth year, which came together in the name Service 95.

The podcast, now in its second season, has welcomed diverse points of view thanks to guests like Trevor Noah and Monica Lewinsky.

Dua is starting 2023 on the right foot, with this entire month focused on health and well-being.

Those who are interested in listening to Dua’s podcast are in luck.

Fans can stream Dua’s podcast on her newly launched Service 95 website or on Spotify.