Dua Lipa shows eight pack in tiny butterfly bikini

Dua Lipa isn’t slowing down her bikini pictures as the Levitating singer deserves some well-deserved weeks off from her massive world tour.

The latest carousel, shared with her 86 million followers, featured the songstress in a bikini under the sun and wearing a dress under the stars.

Dua, who just turned 27 last week, has enjoyed a few weeks off from the Future Nostalgia tour.

She returned to her native Albania before jetting to Ibiza, where she celebrated with a fashionable group of friends.

Yesterday, Dua celebrated on a pirate ship, and she showed off her latest swimwear fashion with a lime green swimsuit by Chopova Lowena.

Today, Dua rocked a stringy bikini with butterflies featured prominently.

Dua took an artistic approach to her latest share as she alternated between daytime and nighttime shots. Although the light levels changed, Dua’s smile remained constant.

Dua Lipa stuns in stringy bikini by the pool

The bare-faced beauty sat poolside with droplets on her tanned body, showing she had just exited the water.

Her long raven locks were in a high ponytail, and she revealed multiple ear piercings.

In the next photo, Dua offered the camera a wink in a beautiful black gown with a chest cutout. The ruched black dress featured a string halterneck and sheer material.

Dua returned to the pool in the third photo, as she lounged with her eyes closed and revealed killer ab lines.

Another photo featured Dua’s best friend, Sarah Lysander, as the two looked at each other and smiled in dresses. Dua rocked a sleek hairstyle and a long braid.

The caption read, “day&night randoms.”

Dua previously shared the importance of butterflies like those featured on her bikini. Dua chose the insect to represent her second release with Puma.

Dua Lipa drops Puma Flutur 2 collaboration

Last month, Dua dropped her second collaboration with Puma, and she chose a butterfly to represent the brand.

Dua told Vogue, “Now, going into the second drop, that meaning has just solidified itself and become even more important in my life. It feels like everything progressed and manifested itself in that way.”

Dua also discussed her inspiration for the release, including 90s rave culture. She shared, “I love the imagery from the rave culture days of the ’90s and 2000s. You can feel the energy in them, and the fashion was always so fun.”

Dua continued, “These time periods inspire everything from my music to the way I dress today, so it felt only natural to incorporate some of those color schemes and silhouettes into this collection.”

Dua has a few days of relaxation and bikini wearing before she heads to Brazil to resume the Future Nostalgia tour.