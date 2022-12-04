Dua Lipa is dazzling as the celebrated singer attends Jingle Ball for a killer performance. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa spread holiday cheer in Los Angeles and looked gorgeous, rocking a braless ensemble.

The hardworking singer finished her Future Nostalgia tour in Tirana, Albania, last week, but the end of her tour didn’t mean the end of performances.

Dua headlined at Jingle Ball, an annual musical event hosted by iHeartRadio, and she stole the show with two dazzling ensembles. Other headliners at Jingle Ball included Lizzo and Jack Harlow, who took turns entertaining a crowd of music lovers.

The superstar debuted a new ensemble after serving up custom couture looks for nearly one straight year on the Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua shared two of the looks on her Instagram for her 87.4 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dua started the carousel strong with a photo of her on stage with the microphone held near her face.

Dua Lipa dazzles at 2022 Jingle Ball

Dua wore a navy-blue Yankees cap with a brown shirt featuring faux fur around the collar and on the sleeves. The brown shirt featured a single lace near Dua’s bodice, showing the singer’s taut tummy. The brown string secured the garment, revealing that Dua was braless underneath the piece. She paired the horizontal striped shirt with brown Gucci monogrammed pants and a matching belt.

A swipe right showed Dua and one of her best friends, Ella Jenkin.

The third picture featured Dua on her knees as she belted out a song and revealed yet another fabulous look.

Dua looked red hot in a red spandex leotard with black lace detailing and an asymmetrical hem. The garment had one strapless side with a piece of red fabric crossing Dua’s chest for a diagonally shaped feature. The chest cutout had black lace, adding a sultry touch to the outfit.

The red and stretchy material allowed Dua to move freely, which she showed in the recent share. Dua paired the red one-piece with sheer fishnets and black boots.

In other Dua news, she has continued the second season of her podcast, At Your Service.

Dua Lipa’s podcast At Your Service

One of Dua’s exciting 2022 ventures was her brand new podcast, At Your Service.

Dua managed to record episodes and launch the podcast while on her Future Nostalgia tour. A few guests have included Trevor Noah and Monica Lewinsky, with the singer showing diverse interests and sharing unique points of view.

On Friday, Dua announced an At Your Service website for fans of the “cultural concierge.”

Dua’s caption read, “IT’S FINALLY HERE!!! OUR @service95 website is now LIVE! You can access all of our archive newsletters and catch up on anything you might have missed! Myself and the whole @service95 team are very proud of this so please check it out and subscribe if you haven’t already via service95.com and let us know what you think!!!”

Fans can stream Dua’s podcast on her new Service 95 website or Spotify.