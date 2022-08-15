Dua Lipa showcases sensational figure in tiny string bikini

Dua Lipa showed off her toned physique in a tiny string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Dua Lipa showed off her body in a barely-there, orange string bikini for a mirror selfie, reminiscent of those we posted on MySpace in the early days.

She paired the top with a denim skirt that she hooked onto her thumb to reveal incredibly toned abs and a blue and white striped button-down shirt.

She wore a baseball hat on her head, leaving her brunette tresses down as they cascaded down her shoulders, and a pair of glasses. On her shoulder, she carried a blue Prada beach bag.

She took the picture and posted it to Instagram in a round mirror with the flash covering most of her face, captioning the shot, “caaaaaaalm,” and it received over one million likes.

The shot was part of a whole Instagram carousel, and in a second photo, the Levitating singer showed off her bikini in the sunlight as she stood in front of stunning rocks and clear blue water in an undisclosed location.

Dua shared more pictures from her trip, making an outfit change into a black and white checkered mini dress that featured a cut-out in the center, showcasing her toned abs.

Dua Lipa wore a skimpy orange bikini as well as one from the Inamorata swimwear line

A shot farther away showed the singer had legs for days, and she accessorized with little black heels and a gold purse. Her incredibly long brown hair flowed down her back.

Dua donned a blue bikini with orange polka-dots in one final outfit switch. Per Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram Stories, it was from her Inamorata swimwear line. The New Rules singer shared the picture in a selfie as she lay down, covering her face from the sun, and showing off her sensational physique.

The singer, who is on a break from her Future Nostalgia tour, is on a girl’s trip with a group of friends who also wore tiny string bikinis in a sizzling group shot.

Dua stood in the middle of her friends in the orange string bikini while her friends all wore similar suits in various colors. She captioned the shot, “☀️ sunbums ☀️,” and it received over 2 million likes.

Dua received a marriage proposal from a member of the audience on her Future Nostalgia tour

While on tour, Dua received a marriage proposal from a fan in the crowd, and the video has been posted numerous times on TikTok. During her performance, in which she wore a sparkly silver leotard she was seen looking at the crowd and said, ‘I’m trying to read your t-shirt, what does it say? It says ‘Marry me Dula peep.'”

She responded to the proposal, saying “Unfortunately I can’t marry you, but I can dedicate this song to you if you’d like?”

The man who wore the t-shirt posted the video to his own TikTok and shared a picture of himself wearing it.