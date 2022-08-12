Dua Lipa shares sultry dance in thong bodysuit before Future Nostalgia break

Dua Lipa wowed in a thong bodysuit as she danced like no tomorrow on the Future Nostalgia tour. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa gave her all in a killer performance wearing a thong bodysuit as the hard-working singer added a new outfit to her lineup and performed in Budapest.

Dua has been touring since February when the Future Nostalgia tour kicked off at the FTX Arena with a concert featuring the opening act, Megan Thee Stallion.

Dua’s last show before a short break was in Budapest, and in true Dua fashion, she gave her sold-out crowd a performance to remember.

Dua headlined the Sziget Festival with other big names, including Arctic Monkeys and Kings of Leon.

Dua blessed her 85.8 million followers with a clip as she strutted her stuff in a Crocodile-print bodysuit with black fishnets in front of thousands of fans.

Dua’s dark locks flowed down her back as she sang live and performed choreographed dances.

Dua Lipa performs at the Sziget Festival in crocodile print bodysuit

Dua shared photos and videos from her performance, which featured a designer bodysuit not previously seen in the lineup. The newest addition was by trendy designer Alaïa from the designer’s Spring 2023 collection.

Dua also rocked her wardrobe classics, including a neon-colored Balenciaga bodysuit with opera gloves, a crystal-encrusted Thierry Mugler bodysuit, and a silver, sparkly Valentino bodysuit.

Dua wrote in the caption, “Sziget Festival, Budapest, 10th August 2022 ⚡️.”

All pieces were custom-made and specially designed for the pop star, thanks to her talented stylist, Lorenzo Posocco.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour is almost over

Dua Lipa first embarked on the Future Nostalgia tour six months ago after the show was postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. She has had a grueling schedule, performing 72 dates so far, in multiple countries, including the United States, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

Dua’s next leg of the tour is in South America, where she will perform in São Paulo on September 8th. The hardworking songstress has a well-deserved month off before she goes to South America.

Although August is not halfway through, Dua has already performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at sold-out shows, including dates in Montreal, Chicago for Lollapalooza, and her father’s native Kosovo at the Sunny Hill Festival. She even squeezed in a meeting with Kosovo’s president, who awarded her honorary ambassador status.

While Dua enjoys a much-deserved break before returning to her tour, fans could see her return to social media with her infamous yoga posts.