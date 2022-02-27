Dua Lipa shares cheeky thong bodysuit photos from her tour

Dua Lipa shared a series of cheeky shots to her Instagram page. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Dua Lipa added a set of pictures to her Instagram that highlighted one of her assets.

Dua has frequently blessed her fans with photos featuring playful bikini shots and videos of her on tour.

Dua Lipa, who is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, posted some cheeky photos for fans to admire. The newly single singer, who is on a break from a relationship with Anwar Hadid, appeared to be living her best life on tour.

Dua Lipa posts new cheeky photos to Instagram

Dua Lipa gave fans a glimpse into her life on tour.

The singer shared five photos on her Instagram, all of which highlighted her perky backside.

The first shot is from far away and shows a view of Dua Lipa from behind. She sings as her long brown tresses fall down her back. The singer’s bodysuit reveals the cheeky display.

The second picture shows Dua from the neck to her knees. Her sparkly gloves and bodysuit are on full display in the photograph. The last picture also reveals Dua’s famous butt in the custom designer bodysuit.

The caption simply read, “space suit.”

Fans approved of the shots, leaving heart and fire emojis.

Brazilian model Sara Sampaio wrote in the comments, “Omg,” alongside some emojis.

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa’s bodysuit is by designer Thierry Mugler.

The bodysuit features 120,000 crystals which cause it to sparkle under the stage lights. The costume designer, Casey Cadwallader, shared the wearable art on Instagram with the caption, “120,000 crystals for @dualipa @muglerofficial couture for The Future Nostalgia Tour, 2022.”

Fashion house Balenciaga also created a custom outfit for Dua’s tour.

Dua Lipa is currently on tour for Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa is on the first leg of a worldwide tour for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

​​Dua Lipa started the Future Nostalgia tour on February 9 in Miami at the FTX Arena. Megan Thee Stallion opened up for Dua at the sold-out concert.

Dua Lipa - Love Again (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

The original tour dates were postponed earlier on during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the current shows are thanks to rescheduling.

Besides Megan thee Stallion, other artists including Angèle Griff, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï join Dua on the tour. There are dates in North America, Canada, South America, Europe, and Australia.

The world tour features songs from Dua Lipa’s successful second album, Future Nostalgia. The tour has 82 dates and wraps up in Australia on November 16, 2022.

Dua’s next tour date is on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.