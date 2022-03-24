Dua Lipa shares bikini pictures featuring six-pack abs and Truly

Dua Lipa shows her six-pack and Truly seltzer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-media

Dua Lipa posted bikini pictures again to her social media page.

The Levitating singer is working hard on an extensive tour but took some time to post a partnership with Truly seltzer.

Dua posed in a black bikini which showed off her rock-hard abs and taut tummy.

The singer held a green Truly seltzer with her chrome orange manicured nails visible.

Dua Lipa shares partnership with Truly and six-pack abs

Dua Lipa shared new bikini pictures for her fans on her Instagram. The photos were part of a sponsorship with Truly seltzer, a sparkling alcoholic beverage. Dua treated her fans to shots that showed her fit body. The New Rules singer sported in a black bikini and pouted her lips.

Dua’s string black bikini top featured an embellished circle that held the top together.

She lounged on the ground and showed off her cut obliques in the new shots.

She held the margarita drink to the camera and wore shades in the second photo. Her bright orange nails and flame-finger tattoo were apparent.

She wrote as the caption, “so @truly bestie.”

Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua received praise from Donatella Versace, who wrote, “Faaab… love you.” Dua is well acquainted with Versace; she walked in a show during Milan Fashion Week.

Dua has posted numerous pictures of herself on tour and enjoying the scenery. She recently took swimsuit pictures at Lake Powell, a popular tourist destination in Utah.

Dua Lipa continues on her Future Nostalgia tour

She is working hard on an 82-date world tour that began in Miami last month called Future Nostalgia. Artists including Megan thee Stallion, Angèle Griff, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, and Lolo Zouaï will join her on the world tour. There are dates in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

Her next planned stops are in Las Vegas, San Jose, Portland, and Seattle.

Dua Lipa releases new music and wins an award

Dua Lipa is on the top of her game, career-wise. The 26-year-old singer won an iHeartRadio Music Award for Song of the Year with her song Levitating on Tuesday.

She also released a new music video with her opening act, rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The two released a dark fairy-tale video for their song Sweetest Pie. The video featured lush forests, seductive costumes, and intensely-choreographed dances.

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie [Official Video]

The song was also popular on the airwaves and debuted at number 15.

2022 continues to be an exciting year for the songstress. What will Dua do next?