Dua Lipa shares a rear view in booty shorts and cowboy boots

Dua Lipa gets cheeky. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa gave fans a choice: focus on her taut body or the view behind her. She shared new photos from a balcony as she overlooked the beautiful water. The view in question was Portofino, the location of last week’s media frenzy because of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.

Dua Lipa treated fans to very bootylicious photos in a designer knit ensemble. Dua’s Lacoste outfit featured a collared knit shirt with burgundy, yellow, and orange.

Dua is in the middle of her Future Nostalgia tour. She has a date in Bologna tonight before she jets off to France and Spain.

As is typical for the songstress, she shared a few views of her daily life with fans.

Dua Lipa poses in Portofino with tiny shorts

Dua Lipa shared a very cheeky post as she tours Italy and enjoys the sights. A short clip featured Dua looking down at the harbor with her tiny shorts facing the camera. She playfully grabs her hair before turning around, grabbing the doorframe, and kicking back her leg.

Her long, naturally dark tresses cascaded down her back as she posed for the camera.

Dua’s Lacoste booty shorts featured neon orange and yellow details.

Dua’s toned and lean legs were on display in another photo as she posed against the door and stuck a cowboy-boot adorned foot against the wall.

She wrote in the caption, “love from Portofino.”

Dua lounged on a chair on a balcony overlooking the Portofino harbor. The gorgeous scenery included sailboats, clear waters, and blue skies.

Her comments section was full of praise for her bold and trendy style.

Dua Lipa releases new song with Calvin Harris

Yesterday, Dua released a new song with Calvin Harris. The song promises to be a hit due largely to their respective track records.

Neither artist is a stranger to number one songs or summer anthems. Last year, Billboard named Levitating the song of the year, because of its success on the charts. In the past, Calvin Harris songs, Rihanna’s We Found Love, and How Deep Is Your Love, have ruled the airwaves.

Calvin and Dua also collaborated on One Kiss, another popular summer song.

Calvin posted a TikTok video to announce the song and wrote, “How I Made potion.” Dua confirms on the TikTok that she will give her vocals to the Harris song.

Now, the two collaborate on a song called Potion and time will tell just how successful the song is. If it is anything like past collaborations, Potion will be a summer 2022 anthem.