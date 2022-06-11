Dua Lipa rocks thigh-skimming purple minidress and fishnet tights

Dua Lipa wears all purple. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa celebrated the festival season with a captivating performance and an outfit to match. The singer performed on a tour date in Lisbon before jetting over to Barcelona, where she appeared at Primavera, a music festival in Europe.

She rocked a purple corset dress with a matching choker and sheer skirt. She blessed her 84.2 million fans, many of whom could not catch her performance, with the behind-the-scenes shots of her fashion attire.

This weekend is the second week of Barcelona’s Primavera Sound, which ends today. Other performers included Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyler, The Creator.

Dua Lipa plays Primavera festival in all-purple ensemble

Dua Lipa rocked the stage at Primavera Sound, but first, she showed photos of her ‘fit.

The stylish songstress wore all purple for the big performance, and that included purple eyeshadow. Her dress featured a purple corset bodice covered in crystals, and a matching choker, made of the same material. The dress went sheer around her waist, allowing Dua to move and dance to her biggest hits.

The New Rules singer pivoted her hips in another photo and lifted her arms, revealing a short hem on her purple dress, and fishnet tights. Dua’s long brown hair was in a center part and sleek. She took things to the next level with geometric purple rings in a square shape. Dua wore purple ankle boots to complete her festive look.

She wrote in the caption, “!PRIMAVERASOUND! 09.06.2022, Barcelona.”

She tagged her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, who keeps the Levitating singer in the most trendy, designer duds. He also shared a video of Dua performing so fans could see her in motion.

He wrote in the caption, “@primavera_sound ☑️🤍☑️ 👸🏻 @dualipa made her magic again. love you.”

Dua’s comments section was full of purple emojis in celebration of her theme.

Dua Lipa marks another music milestone

Dua Lipa has dominated the airwaves and music charts since coming on the scene a few years ago. Her song Levitating was called the number 1 song of 2021 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which ranks popular singles.

Dua has another chart-topper– her collaboration with the legendary Elton John. Their song, Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) just marked its 34th week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic music chart.

The English natives dropped a video for the collaboration last August, and it has garnered a staggering 276 million views, to date.

Dua and Elton’s latest hit is probably not the last number one song for either artist, as each continues to slay on the charts.