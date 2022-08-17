Dua Lipa rocks a backless sheer dress in the ocean

Dua Lipa is braless and beautiful in an oceanside share as she breaks from the Future Nostalgia tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa is making the best of her limited time off from the Future Nostalgia tour following a show in Budapest, Hungary, last week.

Before the latest share, Dua blessed fans with multiple stringy bikini pictures, including a few wearing Emily Ratajkowski‘s line, Inamorata.

She slipped into something more comfortable for the latest share. The natural beauty went makeup-free as her bronzed skin glowed, even at night.

Dua struck some poses at the beach in a sheer designer dress.

The stylish singer continued her fashion reign. This time she wore a white and purple maxi dress by Missoni. The iridescent ensemble was backless and beautiful, revealing Dua’s bronzed skin — the result of hours of sunbathing.

Although many would be afraid to get a designer dress wet, the singer committed to her impromptu ocean shoot, touching the water while seemingly soaking her dress.