Dua Lipa rocks a backless sheer dress in the ocean

Dua Lipa is making the best of her limited time off from the Future Nostalgia tour following a show in Budapest, Hungary, last week.
Before the latest share, Dua blessed fans with multiple stringy bikini pictures, including a few wearing Emily Ratajkowski‘s line, Inamorata.
She slipped into something more comfortable for the latest share. The natural beauty went makeup-free as her bronzed skin glowed, even at night.
Dua struck some poses at the beach in a sheer designer dress.
The stylish singer continued her fashion reign. This time she wore a white and purple maxi dress by Missoni. The iridescent ensemble was backless and beautiful, revealing Dua’s bronzed skin — the result of hours of sunbathing.
Although many would be afraid to get a designer dress wet, the singer committed to her impromptu ocean shoot, touching the water while seemingly soaking her dress.
The London-born beauty used emojis for the caption, including a seashell and an evil eye to ward off bad energy.
Dua Lipa’s bikini pictures are #bodygoals
Dua Lipa’s bikini pictures caused headlines as the chart-topping songstress showed style and athleticism. The singer, whose tour fashions also make headlines, showed that her sense of style extends beyond the stage.
Dua mixed and matched with bikinis from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata Woman.