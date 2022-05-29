Dua Lipa puts on a cheeky show in black fishnet and leather

Dua Lipa shows skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dua Lipa blessed fans with more photos of her perfectly taut body as she toured across Europe. The Levitating singer is no stranger to showing skin; doing so is somewhat a ritual for her.

The latest shots featured a natural and fresh-faced Dua posing on a balcony, a tile floor, and a stone slab. The singer’s dark locks were slicked back in a high ponytail and allowed her beauty to shine.

Dua channeled her best sultry, gothic mermaid as she added an edge to the sheer fishnet dress and wore a black two-piece underneath.

Dua Lipa goes sheer on tour

Dua Lipa opted for a sheer fishnet ensemble as she posed on the road. Dua wore one of her favorite designers, a Fall 2021 Ready-To-Wear Dress by The Attico. Clothing by The Attico is regularly worn by Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

Dua paired the skimpy number with black leather Balenciaga boots with zippers and a heel. Dua carried a $2,950 Balenciaga medium leather Cagole bag and matching Cagole Balenciaga boots.

She wrote in the caption, “always a lil extra.”

Dua offered a rear view in another photo as her netted fabric dragged behind her while she took in the Italian scenery.

Her comments section contained praise for her edgy yet fashionable style.

Dua Lipa falls on stage during a recent concert

Dua Lipa rarely misses a step on her Future Nostalgia tour, and her latest trip showed that the gorgeous songstress is human.

Wearing her head-to-toe custom Balenciaga bodysuit, the singer danced before slipping quickly. Dua’s mouth went agape as the star was caught by surprise. Dua seemed to fall hard as the impact made an audible noise.

She was promptly helped up by one of her many background dancers, and the show went on.

Dua Lipa releases Potion with Calvin Harris

On Friday, Dua released a new song with Calvin Harris that she had teased all week. The song, called Potion, is a collaboration between the two hard-hitting artists.

Calvin and Dua collaborated on One Kiss, a popular summer song that spent eight weeks on top of the charts. Now, the two debut a song called Potion with Young Thug.

The video was set on a tropical island with psychedelic colors as Dua is upside down singing in an overturned car. The sensual beat continues to groove as dancers enjoy the nightlife with parrots and lizards visible. After Dua’s verse, Young Thug begins to sing, and the funky music continues.

The song Potion is out now.