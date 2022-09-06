Dua Lipa poses braless in plunging black dress for balcony ‘French kiss’

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Dua Lipa has done it again, stunning fans with a new set of photos that show off her amazing figure in a plunging black dress.

The Levitating singer is one of those who keep re-designing themselves in their careers. We have seen the singer with very long hair, then with short hair.

But later, at the start of the Future Nostalgia era, her style changed completely. And it became what it is today.

On a French balcony, Dua sends her 86.2 million followers a “French Kiss.”

Dressed in a sexy black dress, and fun makeup look, Dua poses for the camera while looking stunning.

She always makes sure to remind us she is not only good at music, but also at fashion.

Dua Lipa poses in a black backless dress

Once again, Dua Lipa is taking social media by storm with this iconic look.

Starting with her dress, the singer posed while wearing a deep V-cut neckline, with a violet flower adorned at the center. The dress hugs Lipa’s curves perfectly and allows us to see her tattoos.

She decided to wear her hair up in a messy high bun, with her front hair pieces to the side, making the hairstyle even more fun. Samantha Lau, a New York-based makeup artist, is the one responsible for this metallic smokey eye look.

She captioned this fabulous set of pictures, “a french kiss.”

The songwriter has been hired for several campaigns, as well as given the opportunity to walk in big fashion shows, and it’s not a surprise when she is able to pose and look this good.

Dua Lipa celebrates in a stunning black dress

In the middle of her Future Nostalgia Tour, Dua Lipa had some time off that she spent in Paris celebrating the launch of the new Libre intense perfume campaign.

Besides the pictures we already saw, the British singer made sure to post some more recaps of her night, having fun with friends and her sister, Rina Lipa, who also happens to be making a name for herself in the modeling industry.

Dua shared some more pictures on her Instagram feed. One of them was a mirror selfie while getting her hair and makeup done.

Last but not least, some more pictures of herself with friends, as well as a video of her dancing.

The 27-year-old musician is a three-time Grammy award winner, who is now touring the world and making sure she documents every single bit of it.