Dua Lipa pole dances at theme park

Dua Lipa pole dances at an amusement park after a performance. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is making her way across Scandinavia, and after a sold-out performance at a Swedish amusement park, she took time to try out some rides and pose for photos.

The singer, currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, has performed on more than 60 dates since February. Dua has a small break in her schedule before heading to Canada for a few festivals. Before her break, Dua wrapped up the Western European leg of her tour as she snaked through Scandinavia with dates in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

Dua stopped at Gröna Lund, a famous amusement park in Stockholm, where she performed and later visited at night. In true Dua-style, the late-night trip resulted in fun photos, including a pole swing.

Dua Lipa enjoys impromptu amusement park photoshoot

Dua Lipa had fun in an amusement park after performing for a sold-out crowd in Stockholm. The songstress had an impromptu photo shoot that featured carefully placed signage, including one that advertised a milkshake. She grabbed a pole and arched her back under the red lights of the theme park.

Dua wore cargo pants with Balenciaga monogrammed. The baggy pants revealed her taut tummy that she achieved with hard work. The singer went braless in a yellow shirt with a large mouth featured prominently across the chest. Dua posed with her sister Rina Lipa.

Dua sported a knitted cap that contained her long dark waves. She also shared a photo from her point of view underneath a twisting roller coaster track.

Dua wrote in the caption, “a night @ the theme park.”

Dua’s 84.9 million followers were the lucky recipients of her latest share.

Dua Lipa’s yoga game is impressive

Dua is a multi-faceted recording artist who counts yoga as one of her many talents. She often takes to her Instagram to show off poses and progress on the yoga front.

This week while in Denmark, the Potion singer showed off a headstand followed by a split with a show of strength and balance.

Dua was the cover girl for the June/July issue of Vogue, and she gave an interview to accompany her photoshoot.

During 73 Questions With Vogue, Dua pulled off an impressive headstand in a crop top, jeans and heels.

Dua practices yoga while on tour but also as she relaxes at home. With the next few weeks free of major appearances, Dua could share her latest moves on social media.