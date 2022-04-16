Dua Lipa performs in a sexy naughty school girl outfit in new videos

Dua Lipa rocks Dior Rasta outfit in Manchester. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Dua Lipa has blessed fans with videos and pictures from her world tour performances. After a short hiatus, Dua returned to social media to share some videos from her show in Manchester. The crowd went wild as Dua shared new fits and lively routines.

Previously, Dua shared her custom Thierry Mugler bodysuit, which featured thousands of Swarovski crystals. Dua also rocked a custom Balenciaga bodysuit in yellow.

Dua has reached chapter two of the Future Nostalgia tour, and fans got to see her new styles, which included a schoolgirl-inspired outfit from the Dior Rasta Collection and more Balenciaga.

Dua Lipa rocks Manchester and dances in a naughty schoolgirl outfit

Dua Lipa made a homecoming and returned to the United Kingdom for the next leg of her tour. She rocked the house in Manchester, where she had two shows scheduled at the AO Arena.

Fans enjoyed her powerful voice, sultry dance moves, and legendary fashion choices.

Dua shared a series of videos where she brought the heat on the stage in Manchester.

Dua wore her infamous skintight bodysuit in a different color, neon pink! Dua sported bright yellow Balenciaga for the North American leg of the tour, and the singer switched it up for the United Kingdom. She also twirled backstage in her pink ensemble as the recorder exclaimed, “she’s pink!”

Dua wrote in the caption, “Manchester ~ 15th April 2022.”

Dua danced to New Rules in another clip. Dua performed on a clear plastic chair as she gyrated in her Dior Rasta outfit.

Dua’s comments were full of praise for her performing skills and outfit selections. Fans also complimented her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, who slayed her fashion game again.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen praised her stylist and wrote, “These fits!!!! @lorenzoposocco I’m gagging!!”

Her stylist left a simple heart of approval.

With seven months left in the Future Nostalgia tour, fans can look forward to many new styles.

Dua Lipa is on the Future Nostalgia world tour

Dua Lipa wrapped up the first leg of her worldwide tour for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia.

Dua has been on her Future Nostalgia tour, which began February 9th in Miami, where she performed with Megan Thee Stallion for a sold-out crowd.

The staggering 82-date-tour stops in Leeds and Birmingham next. Her UK dates finish in early May, with two dates at The O2 Arena in London.



For a complete list of Dua Lipa tour dates, click here.