Dua Lipa named honorary ambassador of Kosovo

Dua Lipa has an exciting new title to add to her resume as the 26-year-old pop star is now “Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo.”

Dua went to her father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa’s native country, over the weekend, where she performed at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo.

Dua received top honors from the country with a medal presentation from the nation’s president, Vjosa Osmani.

She also sat down for a photo opportunity with the head of Kosovo. The president wore a white pantsuit, while Dua wore an oversized olive blazer and a black floor-length skirt.

Dua shared photos of the exciting encounter and wrote a heartwarming caption detailing what transpired. She also shared a letter, which she received from the president touting her 82-date Future Nostalgia tour.

Dua wrote in the caption, “Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you🇽🇰❤️.”

Although the Sunny Hill Festival location was up in the air momentarily, it returned to Kosovo after negotiations brought it back from neighboring Albania.

Dua Lipa performs at Sunny Hill Festival

Dua Lipa performed at the Sunny Hill Festival, which began in 2018 under the direction of her father, Dujkagjin Lipa.

The festival was created to bring awareness to the region, and the inaugural event featured Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris.

Dua wore a stunning custom two-piece by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director at Maison Valentino. The Barbiecore outfit featured a pink sequin bra with a plunging bodice, a matching miniskirt, and sequin opera gloves.

She completed the look with ankle boot heels and sheer fishnet tights.

Dua Lipa talks about living in Kosovo

In April, Dua opened up with NPR about her aspirations and upbringing. The New Rules songstress revealed that she lived in Kosovo from age 11 to 15 and that Albanian was her first language. She explained that although she loved living in Kosovo, she wanted to be in London for her future career.

Dua shared, “When I was living in Kosovo from the age of 11 to 15 I loved doing music, but I just felt like there was no way that I could really cut through all the noise without being in a place where everything was happening.”

Dua continued, “I felt like I needed to be in London to make my dream a reality. That’s what I felt like I needed to do and where I needed to be.”

Dua gave her parents an ultimatum at age 15 and said she would move to London with or without them to work on her music career. Ultimately, everything worked out for Dua.