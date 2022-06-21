Dua Lipa ‘moons’ the crowd in spandex showoff

Dua Lipa shows the crowd the moon. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

The always stylish Dua Lipa continued her fashion reign in a black and white moon outfit.

Dua showed off her fit figure while performing for a crowd of adoring fans in Lithuania with the lunar attire.

Dua went for head-to-toe spandex for her performance, and her personal photographer captured moments on the stage and behind the scenes as she playfully posed and danced. Dua shared the pictures on social media for her 84.6 million followers.

The superstar has a jam-packed schedule through November as her Future Nostalgia tour rages on through Europe. The 82-date event finishes in New Zealand, but not before countless performances, including one this past weekend.

Dua Lipa wears a moon-covered spandex outfit in Lithuania

Dua sported a moon-covered spandex outfit in her latest fashion display. The Future Nostalgia singer shared photos from her show and a peek behind the scenes in her stylish choice.

Dua’s moon spandex ensemble featured two colors and built-in opera gloves as the outfit transitioned from a black background with white moons to a white background with black moons.

The first photo featured Dua from the mouth down as she pouted her plump lips and wore her signature sparkly earbuds. Dua’s long dark hair flowed down her back and was tucked behind her ears.

Dua also showed a photo flanked by dancers who wore black and red moon outfits on the stage.

She wrote in the caption, “last night 🌙 Kaunas, Lithuania.”

Dua shared a cheeky selfie while flipping off the camera in the mirror. Then, she returned to business with more photos from the stage and her performance.

The Levitating singer has an exciting upcoming performance that includes a return to her Kosovo.

Dua Lipa festival returns to Kosovo after an earlier switch

Last week, news surfaced that Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival had a significant shakeup when the festival was moved to Tirana, Albania, after a dispute.

Dua’s father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa, founded the Sunny Hill Festival in 2018, and it brought attention to their native Kosovo. The festival featured performances by Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris in Dukagjin’s native Kosovo.

Billboard reported that Dua’s father said, “After a long wait, many efforts, requests,” he made “a difficult but necessary” decision to move the Sunny Hill Festival to Albania’s capital, Tirana. The choice to move the festival was due to political problems between Kosovo’s ruling party and organizers.

Yesterday, the government of Kosovo announced that the festival returned back to Pristina, Kosovo, “where it belongs,” after the dispute was settled.

The Sunny Hill Festival is scheduled to take place from August 4 to August 7 in Pristina, Kosovo.