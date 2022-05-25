Dua Lipa lowers her pants on cathedral roof

Dua Lipa lowers her pants. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa struck various poses on the roof of an Italian building in Pomodoro. The Levitating singer, who is never afraid to show some skin, tugged at her pants and offered her fans a view.

The impromptu photo shoot appeared to be a Milan Cathedral, where the pop star and her friends got a little rowdy on the roof.

Dua has been on the European leg of her worldwide Future Nostalgia tour.

She hit some dates in Bologna and Milan before heading to France and then Spain. Dua, who is very active on social media, often shares pictures of her fun times, drinks, scenery, and food.

Dua Lipa pulls down her pants on an Italian roof

Dua Lipa and some friends enjoyed Italy from an interesting perspective as the singer posed on rooftops in Italy.

She wore an oversized blue blazer unbuttoned on top of her swimsuit.

She tugged down her loose pants to show some skin in her bathing suit. She paired her track pants with sneakers that made navigating the roof easier. Dua put her yoga skills to work as she managed to stay on top of the building for cute photos, staring up at the sky and holding her hat over her face.

Dua’s loud bathing suit featured multiple cutouts, including one on her chest with a dangling animal in the space.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posed with a trucker hat that said, “Star child.”

She wrote in the caption, “Big pomodoroooo energy,” a reference to Pomodoro, Italy.

Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris team up again

This week, Dua announced the release of her song Potion with Calvin Harris and Young Thug. The song comes out Friday, and both Dua and Calvin teased the release on social media.

The song is set to be a summer anthem, something the London-based singer has experience doing. Calvin is no stranger to summer anthems, his Rihanna song, We Found Love, topped the charts in 2011. Dua’s song Levitating was a massive hit and dubbed the number one song of 2021 by Billboard.

Calvin and Dua previously teamed up for the song One Kiss. One Kiss appeared on Dua’s debut studio album and made it to number two on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Song chart, where it spent nearly one year.

Calvin posted a TikTok video to announce the song as well.

The TikTok featured a FaceTime call between the hitmaker and Dua, where she agreed to provide vocals for the summer song.

The newest Dua Lipa/Calvin Harris is likely to make waves on the airwaves.