Dua Lipa lounges in cheeky sequin swimsuit

Dua Lipa is part mermaid in stunning sequin swimsuit. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is on fire again, this time in a swimsuit featuring flames.

The singer recently donned a leather flame dress from the Thierry Mugler archives for her 27th birthday celebrations in Ibiza.

The fashionable songstress liked the flames so nice, that she wore it twice, now in a sequin-adorned, strapless one-piece.

The Levitating singer appeared part-Mermaid in the latest shots, shared for her 86.1 million Instagram fans and followers.

The singer posed in a pool as she lounged in the shallow end, half submerged in water.

The sun graced Dua’s skin perfectly in the impromptu photoshoot.

The sequin swimsuit featured a blue bodice which transitioned into orange and red flames around the navel. The garment had a high-cut and cheeky finish and allowed Dua to cause quite a splash.

Dua sported light-colored nails and silver hoops.

She wrote in the caption, “never leaving la isla bonita.”

Dua Lipa attends Jacquemus wedding

Dua Lipa was one of many attendees at the celebration of love for Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri.

Dua oftens wears garments from the French designer and shares photos with him, so her attendance was not a surprise. Dua had just been in Spain with Simon, where they celebrated her birthday in style. She left Ibiza for Charleval in the Bouches-du-Rhône region of France, where the wedding took place.

Dua’s ensemble, however, may have turned heads or caused whispers at any other wedding. The reason that Dua’s outfit could cause controversy is because she wore a sheer-white dress with visible white undergarments. According to many Western traditions, the bride is to be the only one wearing white.

However, a quick look at the wedding photos showed that many attendees, including Dua, wore white to the wedding.

Dua is never one to shy away from flying in the face of modern conventions.

Dua Lipa moved back to London alone at 15

Dua was born in London to Dukagjin and Anesa, her Kosovo-refugee parents.

Dua and her family returned to Kosovo when she was 11 and she was excited.

She told Vanity Fair, “I was returning to a place where I almost already felt I belonged. It was really exciting for me to get to go to a place where also I felt, in some way, I would be more normal.”

However, at age 15, she left Kosovo alone to begin a singing career in London.

Dua waited tables in the Soho district, where she met her manager, Ben Mawson, and the rest is history.