Dua Lipa lifts shirt to sell her merch

Dua Lipa is raising up her shirt while making sure fans stock their carts with her merch. The 26-year-old singer has been making headlines throughout April and May for the European leg of her Future Nostalgia tour – by the looks of it, she wants fans spending on more than just the concert tickets.

Posting to Instagram this weekend, the Prisoner hitmaker showed off her edgy sense of style and her sporty vibes, with a little body language, upping the ante.

Dua Lipa knows how to sell her merch

Dua’s 83 million+ followers awoke to some fashion action as the Grammy winner posed with Viva Fever founder Rosie Viva. Dua was seated with her pal and amid rows of blue stadium seating, here already showing off her matching set.

Dua went low-key as she posed in a black sweatshirt with mint-green writing across it, then reappearing in solo shots as she posed fake-sleeping with closed eyes and a busy hand.

Dua used her left hand to gently raise her sweatshirt as she wore matching and logo-embossed matching sweatpants, peeing hints of her toned abs and slightly flashing the top band of her underwear.

The next photo showed a similar getup, but with Lipa’s eyes opened.

“In our future nostalgia merch @rosieviva,” the Levitating singer wrote. Her Future Nostalgia merch includes Clear Tote Bags, Tour Tees, Tour Graphic Tees, plus Pangaia x Future Nostalgia sweaters and hoodies. Extra-keen fans can shop the Dua Crop Tank – big surprise, it had “Dua Lipa” written across it.

Dua had announced her tour back in May 2021, stating: “I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” also adding:

“When I was writing ‘Future Nostalgia’ I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Dua Lipa lands Versace ambassador role

Elsewhere, Dua is climbing the ranks as a brand ambassador. Alongside fronting PUMA and boasting a capsule collection with the sports apparel line, she’s the face of luxury designer Versace. The Italian brand has this year tapped stars including rapper Cardi B, model Emily Ratajkowski, and sisters Delilah Belle and Amelia Hamlin for its campaigns.