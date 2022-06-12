Dua Lipa lifts her shirt and flashes black lingerie

Dua Lipa lifts up her shirt for a flirty share. Pic credit: @dualipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa is showing off her fit body while she tours in Europe.

The songstress shared a short clip where she leaned on furniture and lifted her shirt to reveal her abs. The Future Nostalgia singer is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, but she took a short break to perform at some festivals.

Dua is no stranger to sharing flirty pictures and videos–she often posts bikini pictures and photos in tiny outfits as she explores the world on tour. Her latest content was shared with 84.2 million followers, who appreciated her post.

Dua Lipa lifts her shirt in a flirty share

Dua Lipa posted videos and images where she got flirty with the camera and lifted up her shirt. She looked down at her side and rested one arm on an oversized chair as she pulled up her shirt to reveal her taut tummy and belly button piercing. Dua wore black-sheer tights and matching black underwear, which was visible after she flashed the camera. Dua’s hair was in a bun, and she wore purple eyeshadow.

Dua was playful in the second photo and gritted her teeth with a designer ball cap at sound check.

Dua shared another short clip where she kneeled on a chair and wore black lingerie. She stuck out her tongue and closed her eyes before smiling and swinging her long black ponytail. Dua wore a stylish black choker necklace with cherries hanging from the center. Behind her was a balcony with city views and a night sky.

Dua wrote in the caption, “night n day,” with a lock and key emoji.

Dua received 1.9 million likes for her sexy share.

Dua Lipa covers Vogue June/July 2022

Dua Lipa is one of the most successful pop stars on the planet and is highly-sought after. Vogue honored Dua as the cover girl for June/July 2022, and she did not disappoint. Dua talked about life on the road, tour preferences, and her career.

Dua discussed a viral clip where her dance moves were insulted. Dua shared how difficult that was and what she learned. She said, “My goal was, I want the music to be good enough so that people would talk about that more than anything else.”

She said that some fans expect perfection, which is not possible. Dua explained, “But unless you’re a fully formed pop star who’s trained in pop-star camp for five f**king years before you hit the stage for the first time, one misstep, one wrong move, one dance that doesn’t really work, and it’s used against you. That was f**king hard for me.”

Dua Lipa’s Vogue cover is on sale now.