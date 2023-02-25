Dua Lipa does it all, doesn’t she?

In addition to being an award-winning singing sensation, the Break My Heart hitmaker also hosts her own podcast, At Your Service, has fronted many high-profile campaigns, and has already started to take an interest in acting.

With all that going on, Dua has also found time to delve into fashion and has become a style icon.

After wrapping up her Future Nostalgia World Tour last year, the pop star is back to jetting around the world for work.

In her latest Instagram upload, Dua was captured in Milan for Fashion Week after attending the Prada show.

As always, she looked sensational.

Dua Lipa stuns at Prada show

In an upload consisting of six slides, Dua was snapped inside the event for the first shot. While appearing in the front row, the three-time Grammy Award winner was photographed sitting down with her legs crossed.

Dua opted for an oversized black blazer and wore a shirt with a large collar underneath. She teamed the ensemble with sheer black tights and opted for black shoes.

The singer accessorized with a leather handbag of the same color and tied her brunette locks up in a ponytail. For her makeup, Dua sported a red lip and accessorized with rings and numerous earrings, one of which featured the Prada logo dangling down.

She kept her nails short for the occasion but painted them with a coat of red polish. Known for being a fan of body art, Dua showed off the tattoos inked on both hands.

In the third slide, she was captured sitting in the back of a car, holding her handbag while gazing down at the floor.

Dua was captured on video in front of the Prada FW23 backdrop, posing for a number of photographers with flashing cameras in a different slide.

“An afternoon with…@prada FW23 🤍 thank you Miuccia & Raf for having me,” she wrote in her caption.

Dua tagged her stylist Lorenzo Posocco, makeup artist Samantha Lau, hairstylist Rio Sreedharan, and manicurist Michelle Humphrey for helping her achieve this glam look.

Dua Lipa is the face of YSL

Since 2019, Dua has been the face of YSL’s Libre fragrance collection and remains their brand ambassador.

In 2022, YSL launched a new product, Libre Le Parfum, which retails from $30 and is available in four different sizes.

“I normally only ever use one perfume for both day and nighttime,” Dua said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “And with the new Libre Le Parfum, I now better understand the moods of fragrance and the benefit of having an essential to match a moment.”