Dua Lipa has been a dominant force in the music industry, a muse for the fashion industry, and the talented singer also dipped her toe in the self-care industry with a recent share.

Dua recently hopped on a flight across the world from her native England to complete her Future Nostalgia tour. She landed in Tokyo last week and hasn’t stopped posting new content ever since.

One notable share showed Dua before she soaked her bones in a state-of-the-art facility.

The snap featured Dua as she tested the waters in a wooden outhouse and documented the process.

The camera captured Dua as she squatted down and placed one hand in the water. Although Dua’s face was not visible, eagle-eyed fans could make out her signature tattoos which lined the back of her arms.

She shared the photo in between food and fashion pictures on her Instagram Story. The New Rules singer tied her dark locks into a bun and strapped on a teal bikini.

Dua revealed that she made her way to beautiful New Zealand earlier this week. She had back-to-back shows in Auckland but was certain to try local delicacies before the gig.

Dua Lipa enjoys taste of New Zealand

Dua Lipa dazzled in a braless look from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection, including a crochet cardigan and flared pants. The designer ensemble featured gold and glitter, which sparkled under the sun and created a beautiful picture.

The songstress debuted the look aboard a yacht as she overlooked the Auckland skyline and watched the sunset.

The food-loving singer also enjoyed some oysters and wine, taking pictures of her tasty treats to delight her fans.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour

After nearly one year on the road, Dua’s Future Nostalgia tour is finally ending.

Some fans may find it hard to believe that Future Nostalgia, Dua’s second studio album, came out two and a half years ago, in March 2020.

Dua’s tour was one of many, including Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the tour was rescheduled multiple times, the list of dates continued to grow.

When the tour kicked off in February with a show in Miami, Dua had four legs, and 92 shows ahead of her. Dua has nearly reached the finish line, however.

The tour concludes on November 16 with a performance in Perth.